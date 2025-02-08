 Skip to main content
Oakley signs Min Woo Lee to team up for a new era in golf

Golf star signs with Oakley and embraces "A New Course is Calling" Initiative

Golf Star Min Woo Lee as he takes a swing
Oakley / Oakley

Everyone knows how important the right gear is in golf — and that includes eyewear. Oakley has just announced that they have officially signed golf star Min Woo Lee as the newest athlete on Team Oakley. This announcement follows Lee’s appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he made an impressive par-4 tee shot that led to a birdie on the 17th hole. This partnership aligns with Oakley’s A New Course is Calling initiative that strives to lead the charge in the evolution of the game.

Min Woo Lee has had an impressive career, both on the PGA and the DP World Tours, grabbing titles left and right with his aggressive playing style and fearless mentality. This is something that Oakley wishes to celebrate in its athletes, so this partnership seems to be the perfect fit for both parties.

“Min Woo Lee represents everything this new era of golf is about – confidence, individuality and an unshakable drive to push boundaries to redefine what’s possible on the course,” said Corey Hill, Head of Global Sports Marketing at Oakley. “A New Course is Calling  isn’t just a tag-line; it’s a movement redefining the sport. This movement will inspire everything we do from research and design, to athlete partnerships, technology for the course and more. Min Woo Lee embodies this mentality, and we are here for it.”

Min Woo Lee responded with heartfelt comments. “Joining Team Oakley is more than just a partnership  – it’s about paving a new course for the future of golf,” said Min Woo Lee. “I’ve always admired how the brand challenges convention with innovation and style, and that mentality resonates with how I approach the game. I want to play my way, bring personality to the course, and inspire the next generation to do the same. A new course is calling and I’m ready to answer it.”

Lee teed up the partnership sporting Oakley’s Sphaera Slash, a full-wrap design that features Prizm Lens Technology for enhanced contrast, an ultra-light O Matter frame, and Unobtainium grips.

