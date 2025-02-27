 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Audemars Piguet unveils the innovative Calibre 7138 in new Code 11.59

You'll love the new Code 11.59

By
Audemars Piguet Code 11.59
Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 Audemars Piguet / Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet, one of the most iconic watch brands, has reimagined the perpetual calendar with the new-generation Calibre 7138. This self-winding perpetual calendar movement has debuted on the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Perpetual Calendar, a 41 mm watch in 18-carat white gold, and on two 41 mm Royal Oak models in stainless steel or 18-carat sand gold.

Sébastian Vivas, Heritage and Museum Director of Audemars Piguet, said, “Calendar watches have evolved over time to capture the cycles of celestial bodies with a combination of small cams and gears. Among them, the perpetual calendar – one of the most complex in this category – is like a small mechanical computer on the wrist capable of keeping the date correct for an entire century. Perpetual calendars have marked the history of Audemars Piguet since 1875.”

Recommended Videos

The new Code 11.59 watch has a fascinating circular pattern that accentuates complications featured on the dial. It comes with four different complications, positioned at 6 o’clock, 3 o’clock, 9 o’clock, and 12 o’clock. Thanks to the 18k gold casing, the front face looks quite amazing—the blue and white color contrast makes the watch look stylish.

The dial is blue and darkens toward the edges. While a light blue hue characterizes the middle section, the edges have a dark blue shade that blends perfectly with other hues.

To complete the whole look, the timepiece is paired with a blue strap that complements the dial. Since Audemars Piguet is swapping the old caliber with a new one, every model will get an upgrade.

This new watch draws energy from the Calibre 7138, the latest AP caliber that has been in development for years. “Calibre 7138 represents a major innovation in the design of perpetual calendars,” said Lucas Raggi, AP’s development director.

The 2025 Code 11.59 costs $121,500.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Perrelet teams up with Seconde/Seconde for a bold new limited-edition watch
This Perrelet watch will make you smile
Perrelet x Seconde

Perrelet teamed up with a talented artist—Romaric André, better known as Seconde/Seconde/—on a stylish new watch. The artist is quite popular for his irreverent style, which transcends the conventional ways of doing things. That's apparent in the design of this new watch, which is a limited edition version of the iconic Perrelet Turbine.

Think of it as a contemporary timepiece that merges three worlds into one—horology, art, and industrial culture. One of the most striking details is the yellow sign at the center of the dial. It’s complemented by a unique message—keep hands clear.

Read more
Garmin unlocks new levels of outdoor technology with the Tactix 8 watch
A new Garmin smartwatch for enhancing tactical performance
Garmin Tactix 8

Garmin just rolled out a new watch that’s designed for different types of high-performance activities, such as trekking, hiking, and diving: the Tactix 8 watch.

Dan Bartel, the vice president of Garmin Global consumer sales, said, “Whether you train for a mission, or your mission is training, tactix 8’s premium design and innovative features like the new rucking and dive functionality make it the ultimate tactical GPS smartwatch on land, air or sea.”

Read more
The new Bremont Terra Nova collection comes with gorgeous bronze casings
The Terra Nova bronze collection is as stylish as the stainless steel collection
Bremont Terra Nova Bronze collection

In 2024, Bremont captured everyone’s attention with the stainless steel Terra Nova collection, field watches that had been inspired by military pocket watches from the early 20th century. Well, the brand reimagined those models, and the end result was the bronze collection. As the name hints, the new kid on the block is manufactured from high-quality bronze, so the front face looks quite different.

Just like the stainless steel collection, the latest bronze series is made up of three watches. Apart from the casing, everything that was featured on the previous models, from the dial design to the measurements, was passed down to these new bronze watches.

Read more