Audemars Piguet unveils the innovative Calibre 7138 in new Code 11.59

Audemars Piguet, one of the most iconic watch brands, has reimagined the perpetual calendar with the new-generation Calibre 7138. This self-winding perpetual calendar movement has debuted on the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Perpetual Calendar, a 41 mm watch in 18-carat white gold, and on two 41 mm Royal Oak models in stainless steel or 18-carat sand gold.

Sébastian Vivas, Heritage and Museum Director of Audemars Piguet, said, “Calendar watches have evolved over time to capture the cycles of celestial bodies with a combination of small cams and gears. Among them, the perpetual calendar – one of the most complex in this category – is like a small mechanical computer on the wrist capable of keeping the date correct for an entire century. Perpetual calendars have marked the history of Audemars Piguet since 1875.”

The new Code 11.59 watch has a fascinating circular pattern that accentuates complications featured on the dial. It comes with four different complications, positioned at 6 o’clock, 3 o’clock, 9 o’clock, and 12 o’clock. Thanks to the 18k gold casing, the front face looks quite amazing—the blue and white color contrast makes the watch look stylish.

The dial is blue and darkens toward the edges. While a light blue hue characterizes the middle section, the edges have a dark blue shade that blends perfectly with other hues.

To complete the whole look, the timepiece is paired with a blue strap that complements the dial. Since Audemars Piguet is swapping the old caliber with a new one, every model will get an upgrade.

This new watch draws energy from the Calibre 7138, the latest AP caliber that has been in development for years. “Calibre 7138 represents a major innovation in the design of perpetual calendars,” said Lucas Raggi, AP’s development director.

The 2025 Code 11.59 costs $121,500.