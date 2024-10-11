What to know about chukka boots

When it comes to the colder seasons, choosing the proper footwear is key for a practical and stylish outing. With plenty of boot types to choose from, knowing the different design styles is important if you’re looking to expand your seasonal wardrobe. One of the season’s most iconic footwear options comes in the chukka boot. While much heavier than your typical cowboy or Chelsea boot, this choice is great for those looking for a stable and chunkier shoe. Sitting slightly above the ankle, these boots are great for most occasions and can easily be styled to fit any occasion. Unlike other boots, the chukka boots come with a two-eyelet detail, giving you the perfect mix between a casual boot and formal dress shoes. A practical alternative to chunky boots or dress shoes, the chukka boot is a must-have for the fall and winter and even the seasons in between.

What are chukka boots?

The history of chukka boots dates back to the 1940s when polo players first used them. While riding boots existed, many polo players found them more comfortable for horseback riding than the usual pairs. Because the chukka boots provided more ankle support, these boots were proved to be more practical for the occasion. Like many other trends, the chukka boots went from off the field and on the streets, as many adopted the boot for everyday life. Chukka boots come in various materials and colors, making them a great staple for a versatile wardrobe. However, unlike others, chukka boots only come at ankle lengths, giving you a secure height every time. Like most boots nowadays, chukka boots can come in various platform widths.

Difference between chukka, desert, and Chelsea boots

Because of their ankle length, it’s easy to mistake the chukka boot for other footwear options. Since Chelsea boots also have an ankle length, they are the easiest shoe to mistake chukka boots with. However, unlike Chelsea boots, the chukka boot is known for its two or three eyelet laces, whereas the former boots have no laces. Desert boots are another known style that tends to be mixed with chukka boots. However, desert boots are classified as a type of chukka boot, making it a more casual version of the boot. Typically crafted out of a thinner material and unlined, desert boots are made in suedes that give your boots a more daytime look.

Are chukka boots formal or casual footwear?

Depending on the material, color, and soles, your chukka boots can easily be worn on any occasion. Like other footwear options, chukka boots in lighter colors and casual materials like suedes are meant for casual looks and events. If you want to wear your ‘chukkas’ in formal settings, you’ll want to stick with darker hues in leather materials for a sleek and sophisticated touch. Rubber soles often provide more traction and sturdiness, making them ideal for outdoor events and situations. On the other hand, leather soles help give your boots the appearance of a sleeker formal shoe. However, these leather soles are best suited for the indoors due to their lack of traction.

How to style your chukka boots

Styling your chukka boots will depend on your occasion and location. For those looking to style them for everyday looks, pairing them with a straight, loose pair of jeans is optimal. The key is to ensure your boot can easily fit underneath your pant leg without bunching or bulkiness. For a classic look, reach for a solid-colored T-shirt. To match your shoes with a suit for formal events, pick a chukka boot that can easily blend in with your suit pants. This will help you maintain a cohesive look from head to toe. Reach for a leather material with a dressier touch to complete the style. Opt for a thinner sole for a less bulky look.

Can you wear your chukka boots year-round?

Although boots tend to shine best during the fall and winter, these shoes can easily be worn year-round. In the warmer months, you may opt for a chukka boot for formal night events for an elevated look that can still give a fresher feel. If you aren’t wearing your chukka boots for the season, you’ll want to consider proper caring techniques to help them keep their form until the next year. Filling up your boots with newspaper or shoe fillings can help them maintain their shape until the next time they’re worn. You’ll also want to consider storing them in a location safe from dust and dirt to ensure they’re ready to be worn for the next fall and winter seasons.