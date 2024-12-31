 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Jack Victor gives back to Montreal through The Victor Foundation

Focusing on education and cancer research, Jack Victor gives back

By
Jack Victor Foundation
Jack Victor

Jack Victor is the premier destination for luxury men’s wear in Canada. They have a curated selection of high-quality products that are perfect in the man’s closet, whether you are the kind of guy who wears a suit every day or the kind of guy who wears elevated basics on the weekend. The Jack Victor COMFORTWEAR is a testament to their desire to push the limits of what modern fashion is while maintaining function and an elegant style every man reaches for. But it isn’t enough just to be a brand that focuses on style. You have to focus on the community as well. Men want to know they are doing good. This is where The Jack Victor Foundation comes into play. The Jack Victor Foundation gives back to their home city of Montreal with a few specific focuses.

A focus on education

Jack Victor Philanthropy
Jack Victor

McGill University is recognized worldwide as a top teaching and research program. Ernest Rutherford’s Nobel Prize-winning research on the nature of radioactivity was conducted at McGill, and that sparked Jack Victor to make a major contribution to McGill University’s School of Management to fund the renovation of its building’s main lobby. The Foundation also funds numerous scholarships both in Canada and abroad for Canadian students. They don’t stop at education either, as they also contribute to the cancer foundation Hope and Cope, a leader in oncology research, and JDRF, a non-profit organization actively involved in research aimed at breakthroughs that can potentially cure, prevent, and better treat Type 1 diabetes.

The Jack Victor Foundation

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Adidas wants to get you ready for the Boston Marathon
Train in functional style with this set developed for the marathon
Adidas Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon has been a staple in the Northeast for over a century and a quarter. Bringing people from all over the world to run the 26.2 miles along a handful of neighborhoods in the greater Boston area every third Monday in April, known as Patriots Day. While it is one of the most coveted races, it isn't about winning (Ethiopian Sisay Lemma and Kenyan Hellen Obiri, last year's winners, would argue that point); it is mostly about getting together and accomplishing something you never thought possible. This year, Adidas wants you to be prepared in the best way you can be with a new set made specifically for the marathon. The Adidas Boston Marathon Collection is now available, which is the perfect timing for you to start training for the marathon.
Made from recycled materials

Many people will be asking for donations leading up to the big race day. They will run for causes, be it cancer or hunger or any of a dozen causes and organizations they want to use the marathon as their megaphone for. Adidas is setting their goal of running for the planet by making this set out of 70% recycled material, limiting the impact this has on our Earth, and making sure that our grandchildren get to run in the race as well. People have been running in this race since 1897, and now that this set exists, maybe you can set a record or at least catch Sisay and Hellen.

Read more
Dandy Del Mar drops new popular sold out favorite
Relax in style with Dandy Del Mar's popular Cannes Robe
Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe open

We don't know if it is just because the holiday season just ended or if we are still in the end-of-the-year transition phase where we are trying to figure out if any problem at work is a 2024 problem or a 2025 problem, but all we can think about is sitting around and lounging in our houses, watching movies or reading. Luckily for us, there are tons of great loungewear options from which to choose. Dandy Del Mar has reinvented the concept of loungewear for us. Their resort-style and 70s retro vibe have been on our mind all year long, and when we went for some new lounge gear, we were disheartened to find that their popular Cannes Robes were all sold out. But as if they read our minds, the brand dropped another. The Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe is back with a new color and an even more perfect lounge feel.
New color for the drop

What makes the Cannes Robe so popular is the waffle knit texture. It gives it depth and style that you don't often find in a robe. Sure, you can go with the plush terrycloth robe options if you want to wear something bulky and oppressively hot. Or you can go with the luxurious silk robe if you want to feel light and movable. But why do either of those when you can get the best of both worlds? The browns are perfect for the DDM style and if you really want some resort classiness, pair it with a Cannes shorts and polo set for around the house this winter.

Read more
DUER changes what you can do in a single pair of pants with 85% plants
The most durable and movable pants are also some of the industry's most sustainable.
DUER hillside

The world is a beautiful place, and we have only recently begun endeavoring to protect it in the way we should. While the fashion industry is near the top of the list of the most wasteful, companies are beginning to be more conscientious of the impact their business has on the world around them. As you can imagine, brands that offer garments and gear to explore the outdoors are near the top of the list of companies that want to protect their most precious commodity, the Earth, and the people who thirst for the adventure to explore it. DUER is a brand at the forefront of technologically advanced ways to improve clothing and stay conscientious of their impact on the world. DUER Sustainability is one of the tops in the industry at 85% plant-based fibers.
Plant pants built for doing

DUER began as a Kickstarter backed by the idea that you can do more. They pushed the boundaries of what could be done in a single pair of pants and have grown to provide all of us with the most comfortable pants you own. They also "built for doing," which means they want you to get outside and explore the world. With that desire for you to explore comes a deep love for the planet and the adventures it offers us when we get out of the office. To protect it, they have focused on sourcing natural fibers that are easier on the environment than the synthetic heavy alternatives favored by most brands because they are cheap and easy. DUER is built for doing, and they are taking it beyond their product and into the world of ecological responsibility.
DUER Impact

Read more