Jack Victor gives back to Montreal through The Victor Foundation

Jack Victor is the premier destination for luxury men’s wear in Canada. They have a curated selection of high-quality products that are perfect in the man’s closet, whether you are the kind of guy who wears a suit every day or the kind of guy who wears elevated basics on the weekend. The Jack Victor COMFORTWEAR is a testament to their desire to push the limits of what modern fashion is while maintaining function and an elegant style every man reaches for. But it isn’t enough just to be a brand that focuses on style. You have to focus on the community as well. Men want to know they are doing good. This is where The Jack Victor Foundation comes into play. The Jack Victor Foundation gives back to their home city of Montreal with a few specific focuses.
A focus on education
McGill University is recognized worldwide as a top teaching and research program. Ernest Rutherford’s Nobel Prize-winning research on the nature of radioactivity was conducted at McGill, and that sparked Jack Victor to make a major contribution to McGill University’s School of Management to fund the renovation of its building’s main lobby. The Foundation also funds numerous scholarships both in Canada and abroad for Canadian students. They don’t stop at education either, as they also contribute to the cancer foundation Hope and Cope, a leader in oncology research, and JDRF, a non-profit organization actively involved in research aimed at breakthroughs that can potentially cure, prevent, and better treat Type 1 diabetes.