Jack Victor gives back to Montreal through The Victor Foundation

The world is a beautiful place, and we have only recently begun endeavoring to protect it in the way we should. While the fashion industry is near the top of the list of the most wasteful, companies are beginning to be more conscientious of the impact their business has on the world around them. As you can imagine, brands that offer garments and gear to explore the outdoors are near the top of the list of companies that want to protect their most precious commodity, the Earth, and the people who thirst for the adventure to explore it. DUER is a brand at the forefront of technologically advanced ways to improve clothing and stay conscientious of their impact on the world. DUER Sustainability is one of the tops in the industry at 85% plant-based fibers.

Plant pants built for doing

DUER began as a Kickstarter backed by the idea that you can do more. They pushed the boundaries of what could be done in a single pair of pants and have grown to provide all of us with the most comfortable pants you own. They also "built for doing," which means they want you to get outside and explore the world. With that desire for you to explore comes a deep love for the planet and the adventures it offers us when we get out of the office. To protect it, they have focused on sourcing natural fibers that are easier on the environment than the synthetic heavy alternatives favored by most brands because they are cheap and easy. DUER is built for doing, and they are taking it beyond their product and into the world of ecological responsibility.

DUER Impact