Eton brings back the classic white collar for the 2025 spring season

We have been talking about it for months now; the past is coming back around to dress you like your ancestors. Or, in some ways, redress you the way you used to dress. Whether you are the kind of guy who wants to adopt the vintage aesthetic from the mid-century, the guy who wants to relive his 80s glory days, or the guy who wants to dust off his Y2K looks to justify listening to his Nickleback CDs, trends are going your way. For the 80s lover, you will be happy to know that the power suit is back, and it is time for you to dust it off and dominate the workday. There is also the drop of the power suit’s best friend with the Eton white collar collection that relaunches a menswear classic.

Perfect 80s companion to the return of the power suit

If you are a fan of 80s movies, you may be quite familiar with what we are talking about here. Michael Douglas’ Gordon Gecko was the pinnacle of style when he threw on his double-breasted pinstripe suit with his pink or blue dress shirt and red tie. But what made him stand out was the contrasting collar that gave his outfit a little more depth than those around him. The eye was drawn to him the moment others walked into the room. If you like more modern movies, think of Leonardo DiCaprio’s turn in The Wolf of Wall Street, where the same was true of him. With the return of this classic, along with the power suit, you, too, can command the room. Only, maybe don’t break the law like these fellas.

Eton