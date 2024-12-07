 Skip to main content
A rare trailblazer celebrates 20 years of denim outfit building

New winter collection shows off two decades of trailblazing

By
Paige outfit with cream jacket
Paige

A woman at the top is one of the rarest things in the fashion world. Men have historically dominated the CEOs of fashion houses. For some reason, men designing women’s clothing was something we just accepted as an everyday occurrence. But the opposite isn’t true very often. A woman designing men’s clothing is a rare thing, and given the fact that most men defer to their female partners for style advice, it never should have been. Enter Paige Adams-Gellar, a former fit model (whose body type can be thanked for the Seven for All Mankind jeans line) who launched her own denim brand, and you have the Paige brand. The Paige Winter Collection drops to give us the perfect companion to any outfit.

Layering with winter basics

Paige denim and overshirt
Paige

One of the things that makes Paige so effortlessly luxurious is that they always start with denim. They found the perfect mix of comfort, fit, and style and have built looks ever since. Once you have the ideal denim, you can build out from there and pair it with anything your heart desires. Paige’s winter collection focuses on the timeless basics you need to layer up for the changing temperatures we all deal with as the winter months fade in and then just as quickly fade out. You can start with the Transcend Normandie Strait Jean and easily build out the perfect holiday layers with the Cash Crew, the Finsbury Sweater Polo, and the Wilbur Overshirt. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without Paige’s winter accessories like the Elder Beanie and the Blakeslee Scarf. The 2024 Winter Collection is the perfect way to celebrate 20 years of female leadership.

Paige men’s winter collection

