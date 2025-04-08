Superga’s iconic sneaker celebrates 100 years with a new campaign

Undoubtedly, it takes a village for a design to reach 100 years of existence, and it’s even more challenging for that design to become an icon in most wardrobes. For Superga, 2025 marks the year one of their most recognizable silhouettes reaches the milestone, and they plan to celebrate it to the fullest extent. Taking advantage of the current tennis-inspired trends, Superga has released a brand new campaign highlighting how the Superga 2750’s tennis look has made it a versatile option for all dressers. Infusing inspiration from Italian fashion, tennis, and heritage, the Superga 2750 is a perfect example of how one shoe can become a timeless hit, regardless of current trends.

Superga 2750 celebrates 100 years

With the magnificent Monte-Carlo Country Club backdrop, the newest Superga video campaign pays homage to their sneaker’s tennis and heritage roots. Editorial shots that focus on the ravishing colors and simplicity of design fill the campaign, highlighting the multitudes of the Superga 2750 sneaker. What began in 1925 with a simple cotton canvas sneaker has culminated with a year-long celebration. Earlier in the year, Superga announced a celebration featuring activations, pop-ups, and limited edition designs of the 2750 sneaker. Most of these activations will occur in Paris, Milan, and London, where Superga’s legacy has turned it into a cult-favorite. An example of what happens when heritage means functionality, there’s no denying that Superga’s 2750 is a game-changing silhouette that continues to deliver the hits. With almost 71 silhouette variations of colorways and materials, the Superga 2750 remains the ultimate casual sneaker that’ll complete any wardrobe.