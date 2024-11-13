 Skip to main content
The best cowboy boot brands to help you nail the Western look

Best cowboy boot brands

By
person wearing cowboy boots with nature in background
Rachel Coyne/Unsplash / Unsplash

It’s no secret the “Westerncore” trend has arrived and is here to stay. While the trend is inspired by Western wear, it doesn’t mean you necessarily need to wear cowboy chaps to achieve the look. One of the easiest ways to achieve this style is via cowboy boots. An easy piece to incorporate into your existing wardrobe, a pair of cowboy boots can be a subtle nod to Westerns without compromising your look. Cowboy boots also allow you to lean into the trend as much as you like. However, picking out the best cowboy boots for you can be challenging. Thankfully, these brands have some of the best cowboy boots to easily add to your wardrobe. Those looking to add flair to their closet will enjoy the range of cowboy boots available, with some donning high amounts of detail and others being much more subtle. Either way, there’s no wrong way of wearing the Western look, as it’s an easy trend you can add with just one item. 

Frye

Cole Hauser posing for Frye Company
Frye / Frye

For years Frye has been a standard in leather boots and their Western boot collection is no exception. Made of premium leather materials, Frye might not have a lengthy selection, but their options are all you need. Their Nash Deco Stitch and Grady Vintage Stitch boot designs exemplify how classic Western boots can be ornate and chic enough for all your looks. Frye also has four more boot designs that are much more subtle and minimalist in their details. In plain leather materials and simple silhouettes, these boots are more suited for those who want a boot that’s easier to blend into their daily wardrobes. 

Tecovas

model wearing brown cowboy boots and blue denim jeans
Tecovas / Tecovas

Although Tecovas was barely founded in 2015, it’s already become a staple in Western goods. With designs created in Austin, Texas and boots crafted in Leon, Mexico, Tecovas has successfully created high-quality Western wear that excites. Tecovas has abundant cowboy boot options, ranging from the most subtle to extremely ornate pieces. The options are endless with this brand, as they also offer cowboy boot hybrids for all seasons. For beginning cowboy boot lovers, Tecovas will introduce you to plenty of styles and options, making your first pair one to remember. 

Ariat

cowboy putting on cowboy boots
Ariat / Ariat

It’s not often that your work boots can also be chic cowboy boots. For those who enjoy working outside, Ariat boots are some of the best in the industry. A favorite among equestrians, Ariat boots aren’t just for their looks, as they’ve successfully integrated comfortable athletic shoe features into their boots for an all-around experience. Besides their one-of-a-kind comfort, Ariat boots have a wide range for just about anyone. The classic Bench Made James Western Boot is a classic Western boot that will hold the test of time. In its classic dark brown leather, this boot will undoubtedly last for generations. Unique options like the Oakwood Cowboy Boot fuse two-toned leather together for a strong pop of color. If you value the cowboy style but want to keep the comfort of your favorite sneakers, Ariat is the perfect choice for you. 

Thursday Boot

close up on black cowboy boots
Thursday Boots / Thursday Boots

Crafted to withstand the chaos of everyday life, Thursday Boots are ideal for those looking to incorporate Western boots in the urban city. At Thursday Boots, each product is handcrafted, giving the wearer the ease of knowing they’re getting the best quality possible. The Desperado boot, one of their classic designs, is crafted with Goodyear Welt Construction and high-quality materials. Each design comes in classic colors, including matte leather for a differently textured shoe. 

Lucchese

closeup up on mens cowboy boots
Lucchese / Lucchese

Founded in 1883, Lucchese is known for old-time craftsmanship used to create quality boots. Using processes like pegging and hand-stitching, Lucchese’s boots are made to the highest standard, ensuring you get the best product. Lucchese carries classic boot designs, but the brand also maintains various highly decorated designs for those wanting more unique footwear. With many bold and vibrant cowboy boots in rotation, there’s a pair that can match any style or preference. Football fans will also find a few products dedicated to their football teams, including the Dallas Cowboys. 

Rhodes Footwear

Rhodes boots on model sitting on wood fence
Huckberry / Huckberry

A Huckberry house brand, Rhodes Footwear is a dependable label for those who want practical Western boots that function in daily activities. Handcrafted and expertly made, each pair of Rhodes boots is made to be used and worn out. Although Rhodes carries mostly Western-style boots rather than typical cowboy boot designs, these silhouettes are perfect for casual use. Using a mixture of leather and suede in their designs, Rhodes boots are ideal for anyone wanting just a touch of Western flair in their outfit. 

Tony Lama

Tony Lama boots on dark background
Tony Lama / Tony Lama

A well-recognized Western brand since 1911, Tony Lama carries traditional cowboy boots to eccentric and out-of-the-box Western boots. Tony Lama also helps wearers by offering different height sizes to fit one’s style or comfort. Users also have a choice of various heel styles to find one that best suits that day’s activities. With Tony Lama boots, wearers will also find shoes with various textures and prints, making them a great option for those looking to explore more than traditional designs. 

Tony Lama

Justin

cowboy boots sitting on dirt
Justin / Justin

Founded in 1879, Justin Boots carries more than typical Western and cowboy boots. Besides traditional designs, Justin carries hybrids for winter and fall. Justin also has a vast selection of boots that differ between square and round toes, letting the wearer choose the one that best fits their foot. Filled with ornate details and a mixture of two-toned leather colors, Justin has a great mix for those beginning to learn about their preferences in cowboy boots. Besides offering a great selection of cowboy boots, Justin has plenty of reference guides for those wanting to find the perfect shoe for comfort. 

Stetson

cowboy boots sitting on wood fence
Stetson / Stetson

Established in 1865, Stetson is all about embodying the spirit of American heritage. Although Stetson has made a name in Western hats, they’ve successfully translated the same quality craftsmanship to their boots. Stetson boots fully encapsulate the rugged and jagged life of the American West, with plenty of options from smooth leather to texturized prints. The brand also provides a variety of boot styles to choose from, from Ropers to Exotics. There’s a choice for every boot type. Meticulously crafted with the traditional Western look in mind, you can’t get a more authentic cowboy experience than a Stetson boot. 

Vaccari Boots

vaccari cowboy boots lined up on wall
Vaccari / Vaccari

Donning cowboy boots can be a fun and unique addition to your look, and it’s the perfect opportunity to have some fun with your style. Vaccari Boots are known for their out-of-the-box designs for an ideal personal expression. Vaccari also carries a series of university-inspired boots to allow you to show off your school spirit. While these boots aren’t the most subtle footwear options, they incorporate traditional cowboy details that still make them feel authentic. A perfect choice for those who want to make a bigger splash with their boots, you can’t miss Vaccari.





