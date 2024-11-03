Western Icon Teams with Western Television Phenomenon

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his team of people on the Dutton Ranch changed the world when they hit the screens. Not only were people fascinated by characters like Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Jamie (Wes Bentley), but they may have been even more smitten with the wardrobe. Not many TV series can boast that they launched a full-blown fashion trend, but Yellowstone has done just that. Now, Western icon brand Ariat has teamed up with the series to develop a collection that will make you look like you belong on the back of a horse and, hopefully, not at the train station.

“Because Ariat is engrained in the Western communities that Yellowstone is based on, our clothing and boots have organically shown up on the show throughout the years,” says Megan Iwersen, Ariat’s Chief Product Officer. “Now, with the Ariat x Yellowstone collaboration, Ariat is even more visible in the Yellowstone universe and is more accessible to those fans captivated by the American West. Johnetta helped us develop Western looks that both honor our heritage and deliver a modern aesthetic for anyone wanting to incorporate a bit of Western flair into their wardrobe.”

Not just inspired by “Yellowstone”

Anyone can dress like Rip and his people from Yellowstone, and many people can develop clothing to resemble that same look simply by going Western. But this collection is not merely inspired by the series; it is designed by the very person who dresses the loyal Dutton ranchhands, Costume Designer Johnetta Boone.

“As a heritage Western brand that’s known and trusted by the Western community, Ariat was the perfect partner for this project. My vision was to create something that was firmly rooted in authentic Western culture while at the same time inviting those from the outside to embrace the places and stories they’ve become so immersed in while watching Yellowstone,” Boone says. “It’s been amazing to work with Ariat since the beginning of Yellowstone. Their apparel and boots are perfect for the show, especially since that is what’s worn throughout the West. Now, we’ve partnered to design an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the functional and well-worn clothing that wranglers, cowboys, and ranchers work and live in every day. I’ve also added my own subtle yet defining touches on each piece.”

Ariat x Yellowstone