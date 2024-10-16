 Skip to main content
How to style men’s cowboy boots: A guide to western fashion

When choosing a pair of fun, unique, and rugged shoes, there’s no doubt that cowboy boots have earned the top spot. Although we’ve grown accustomed to seeing cowboy boots in plenty of Western movies, they’re also a modern choice for those seeking a different type of footwear. Far from a prop for dressing up, cowboy boots offer a unique look you can’t get from other boots. However, styling them can be challenging for those new to the footwear choice. Thankfully, cowboy boots have become a go-to for many, meaning there are plenty of new ways to rock your favorite pair in a sophisticated look. The key to styling your cowboy boots is seeking a balance between Western elements and modern pieces, giving you a cohesive outfit you’ll reach for time after time. 

Wear boots under suit pants

Even though cowboy boots may not seem the dressiest shoe, they’re the perfect pair for any elevated look. Instead of the same pair of dress shoes, choose a pair of cowboy boots that blend with your suit pants for a twist on a classic look. Wearing boots with a suit is simple, simply opt for a color that blends in with your suit for a sleek, cohesive look. You’ll want to opt for a shorter heel on your boots to help give you a dressier fit. Choose materials like leather for an elevated shoe that will complement the event. Although short cowboy boots are chic, stick with a taller option with a narrow leg that won’t bulk up underneath your suit pants. To prevent further bulking, looser suit pants will help give you enough space to tuck your boot underneath your pants without a hitch. 

Choose the right cowboy boot

Like any shoe, the cowboy boot comes in various options. Although they share similarities, cowboy boots are made in multiple shapes and styles to provide different functions. The typical cowboy boot we are accustomed to seeing is the western boot. These boots come with a longer shaft, pointed toes, and a one-inch heel. The work boot is a shorter option with cushioned midsoles to help protect against shock absorption during a day’s hard work. For rodeo fans, the riding boot is a common sight. These boots’ unique angled heel helps cowboys latch onto their stirrups without the risk of falling. Another typical rodeo boot is the riding boot, which has a wider toe and square heel, making it easier to walk in. Lastly, the roper boot is another option that has gained traction among users. Unlike the typical Western boot, this choice has a round toe and square-shaped heel.

Although many of these options were crafted to complete specific tasks, they also give wearers more options Shorter-heeled cowboy boots can help in dressier situations, while a rounder toe can be the ideal option for casual fits. The perfect combination will depend on the look and event, however, there’s an option for any situation. Brands like Ralph Lauren and Red Wing are known for their cowboy boot options that can easily be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe.

Pair with dark wash jeans

Cowboy boots and denim are a classic match for any look. While light to mid-blue washed denim is an excellent choice in casual settings, it’s a dark denim option that’ll give you a more sophisticated look. Like most shoe options, dark denim blends with cowboy boots best to help balance the often embroidered and decorated boot. Acting as a neutral piece, the dark denim jean is the perfect place to begin if you’re unsure how to pair your cowboy boots. As well, dark denim jeans tend to match with a majority of tops, making it one of the easiest bottoms to create a cohesive look. 

Keep your look simple

One of the most challenging aspects of styling cowboy boots is keeping your look elevated and purposeful. To help avoid overdoing your look, keep the outfit as simple and balanced as possible. Outfits with a simple white t-shirt and denim jeans are an easy go-to option that will still highlight your footwear, without distracting. Other items like belts or outerwear should be minimal and subtle to avoid clashing with your cowboy boots. The more ornate and bold your cowboy boots, the better it is to keep your outfit to simple pieces like a tee and jeans. If you’re looking to lean more into the westernwear look, a flannel or button-down is another option that will help your cowboy boots look sophisticated and chic. 

Men’s fashion made simple: Taylor Stitch introduces functional capsules
Capsules perfect for work and play
Taylor Stitch man in henley

As guys, we love simplicity. Don't make us think too hard about something that feels inconsequential or we will dismiss it and move on to more important things in life. What we wear has always fallen into that category. Don't make style or fashion too complicated or we will just wear what is comfortable and focus our brains on something else entirely. American mainstay brand Taylor Stitch always looks to challenge the fashion industry by finding new, better, and more responsible ways to source, sew, and sell their product. Now, they have moved to making comfort, style, and functionality all simple and accessible through the release of their first-ever outdoor capsule and the return of their workwear capsule.

Luke McAlpine, VP of Brand for Taylor Stitch, comments on the launches. “We’ve put a ton of work into these capsules with the goal being to offer a range of overbuilt gear that connects to the kind of multifaceted lifestyle we and our customers live. We’re especially excited to be able to re-introduce our Made in USA Good Acre line as part of our fall assortment.”
The Good Acre and The Outland

Read more
Cole Hauser, Frye partner to create the ultimate Western boot collection
Cole Hauser and Frye collaborate on boot collection
Cole hauser laying next to dog in truck bed

If “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser knows anything, it’s how to rock the Western look. While on TV, Hauser takes on the person of Rip Wheeler, off the screen he is still keeping true to the western trend. Along with The Frye Company, the actor is launching a collection of Western boots that bring everyone into the world of “Yellowstone.” This isn’t your ordinary celebrity-brand partnership as its main focus is on high-quality and craftsmanship in each boot. With six boots in this collection, there’s plenty to choose from, even if you don’t consider yourself a cowboy. Each with a unique detail, these Western boots are the perfect addition that mixes an iconic Americana design with a modern trend. 
The Frye, Hauser Western boot collection

With six boots and three different silhouettes, there’s plenty to choose from in this Frye, Hauser collection. The Hauser Logo Stitch is a classic Western boot with a stylized “H”. This boot has three colorways: two-toned brown, black, and espresso brown. The Hauser Deco Stitch is the collection’s sophisticated version of the Western boot. Coming in two-tone brown or black, the Deco Stitch contains contrast white stitching, classic Western motifs, and a square toe. Lastly, the Hauser Roper boot is your everyday boot that’s easy to style. The Roper boot is available in two color options: tan/faded denim and saddle/dark brown. A mixture of the previous two styles, this boot is your versatile option that can be dressed up or down. 

Read more
Men’s fall fashion tips: How to style a turtleneck
Wear the classic sweater in style in 2024
Man in a turtleneck standing in the woods

The turtleneck, or the polo neck as our friends across the pond call it, is one of the best sweaters you can have in your arsenal. As sweater weather comes into full swing, you are going to be pulling out all your favorites. The cashmere. The cardigan. The roll neck. But none of them have the same kind of swag that a turtleneck enjoys. Just ask Anchorman's Ron Burgundy. But whether or not you love the turtleneck and are bringing it back from last season or you are just now curious as to how you can sport the same first date look as the greatest anchorman of all time, knowing how to style a turtleneck the right way is the difference between looking incredible and getting made fun of by those who only see San Diego's most notorious TV personality.

So as we jump into wearing one of these polo necks, let's take a look at some different ways of how to style a turtleneck and make it look stellar.
Dressed down in casual

Read more