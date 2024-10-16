How to style men's cowboy boots

When choosing a pair of fun, unique, and rugged shoes, there’s no doubt that cowboy boots have earned the top spot. Although we’ve grown accustomed to seeing cowboy boots in plenty of Western movies, they’re also a modern choice for those seeking a different type of footwear. Far from a prop for dressing up, cowboy boots offer a unique look you can’t get from other boots. However, styling them can be challenging for those new to the footwear choice. Thankfully, cowboy boots have become a go-to for many, meaning there are plenty of new ways to rock your favorite pair in a sophisticated look. The key to styling your cowboy boots is seeking a balance between Western elements and modern pieces, giving you a cohesive outfit you’ll reach for time after time.

Wear boots under suit pants

Even though cowboy boots may not seem the dressiest shoe, they’re the perfect pair for any elevated look. Instead of the same pair of dress shoes, choose a pair of cowboy boots that blend with your suit pants for a twist on a classic look. Wearing boots with a suit is simple, simply opt for a color that blends in with your suit for a sleek, cohesive look. You’ll want to opt for a shorter heel on your boots to help give you a dressier fit. Choose materials like leather for an elevated shoe that will complement the event. Although short cowboy boots are chic, stick with a taller option with a narrow leg that won’t bulk up underneath your suit pants. To prevent further bulking, looser suit pants will help give you enough space to tuck your boot underneath your pants without a hitch.

Choose the right cowboy boot

Like any shoe, the cowboy boot comes in various options. Although they share similarities, cowboy boots are made in multiple shapes and styles to provide different functions. The typical cowboy boot we are accustomed to seeing is the western boot. These boots come with a longer shaft, pointed toes, and a one-inch heel. The work boot is a shorter option with cushioned midsoles to help protect against shock absorption during a day’s hard work. For rodeo fans, the riding boot is a common sight. These boots’ unique angled heel helps cowboys latch onto their stirrups without the risk of falling. Another typical rodeo boot is the riding boot, which has a wider toe and square heel, making it easier to walk in. Lastly, the roper boot is another option that has gained traction among users. Unlike the typical Western boot, this choice has a round toe and square-shaped heel.

Although many of these options were crafted to complete specific tasks, they also give wearers more options Shorter-heeled cowboy boots can help in dressier situations, while a rounder toe can be the ideal option for casual fits. The perfect combination will depend on the look and event, however, there’s an option for any situation. Brands like Ralph Lauren and Red Wing are known for their cowboy boot options that can easily be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe.

Pair with dark wash jeans

Cowboy boots and denim are a classic match for any look. While light to mid-blue washed denim is an excellent choice in casual settings, it’s a dark denim option that’ll give you a more sophisticated look. Like most shoe options, dark denim blends with cowboy boots best to help balance the often embroidered and decorated boot. Acting as a neutral piece, the dark denim jean is the perfect place to begin if you’re unsure how to pair your cowboy boots. As well, dark denim jeans tend to match with a majority of tops, making it one of the easiest bottoms to create a cohesive look.

Keep your look simple

One of the most challenging aspects of styling cowboy boots is keeping your look elevated and purposeful. To help avoid overdoing your look, keep the outfit as simple and balanced as possible. Outfits with a simple white t-shirt and denim jeans are an easy go-to option that will still highlight your footwear, without distracting. Other items like belts or outerwear should be minimal and subtle to avoid clashing with your cowboy boots. The more ornate and bold your cowboy boots, the better it is to keep your outfit to simple pieces like a tee and jeans. If you’re looking to lean more into the westernwear look, a flannel or button-down is another option that will help your cowboy boots look sophisticated and chic.