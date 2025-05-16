 Skip to main content
Fair Harbor gets into footwear with the help of Rothys

Rothys, Fair Harbor release summer collection

By
Rothys x Fair Harbor flip flops
Fair Harbor / Fair Harbor

It’s not every day that we see a new footwear brand appear. However, the sustainable apparel brand Fair Harbor has recently announced its arrival in the space. In a new collaboration with Rothys, Fair Harbor is introducing a new limited edition summer capsule that tests the waters in their footwear design. With a joint mission emphasizing sustainability and eliminating waste, this duo is releasing a collection with two new shoes and a swimwear piece, focusing on its eco-friendly stance. In this capsule collection, the duo takes on some of Rothys recognizable designs and one of Fair Harbor’s standout swimwear items. While focusing on sustainability, both brands haven’t forgotten about their stylish touch. 

Start summer with Fair Harbor and Rothys 

Rothys x Fair Harbor boat shoe
Fair Harbor / Fair Harbor
With two Rothy’s designs as inspiration, this new partnership takes on the Ravello Boat Shoe and Flip Flop. The Ravello Boat Shoe is crafted with a breathable, knit hemp upper with a textured, luxe feel. A soft foam footbed delivers all-day comfort while the EVA midsole offers cushion and support. The durable rubber outsole also gives the shoe the traction necessary to add stability. The shoe’s laces come with nautical stripes for a coastal-inspired look. Retailing for $159, this boat shoe is an excellent option for everyday summer wear. 

The Rothys Flip Flops offer the ultimate summer footwear pick for casual days. Built with a knit upper, these flip flops feature durable knit straps that offer a soft and tough design. Also, by donning a comfortable footbed and rubber outsole, these flip flops have everything you need for a go-to summer shoe. Priced at $39, these flip flops and the Ravello Boat Shoe are available via the Rothys and Fair Harbor web stores.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…

H.H. Brown announces its newest footwear line full of style and performance
H.H. Brown launches new footwear line
man wearing brown lace up align shoes

At a time when more users prefer style and function, it’s no secret that brands are taking notice and pivoting to provide the best of both. For H.H. Brown, this means launching a brand new men’s footwear line, Align, that fuses their impeccable style with innovative technology that offers comfort and support. Although H.H. Brown touts a 140-year history, this new collection is far from typical or standard. With a fully stocked collection that includes everything from loafers to sneakers, the new Align footwear line is a one-stop shop for anyone looking for the heritage style with style. Whether headed to the office or the city, these new options balance premium construction and comfort. 
Get to know Align, H.H Brown’s newest line.

Align’s first collection is full of warm-weather footwear options just in time for the spring/summer 2025 season. With 14 models released for the first drop, the collection has plenty to pick from. Despite the numerous options, each design includes a premium dual-density footbed, weatherproof leathers, and sealed-seam construction. These details give the collection comfort, support, and durability. The designs also include slip-resistant outsoles for extra traction and grip. 

A rich green New Balance is out – here’s how to get it before everyone else
New Balance releases new sneaker
new balance green sneakers

It’s well known that New Balance has numerous silhouettes and designs that have become wardrobe staples. From the 9060 to the 990v6, these models have helped reshape the brand’s lineup in recent seasons. One of their most beloved models, the 1000 design, has become a crowd favorite, especially with their recent collaborations and releases. With a new release, New Balance is again taking up the 1000 silhouette for a new colorway that’s rich and decadent. First released in 1999, this retro sneaker has been reimagined in recent years with more modern features to help cater to a brand-new audience. With a brand new color and the same reliable footwear features, the latest New Balance 1000 is a fun retro option to help liven up your shoe rotation. 
New Balance 1000 “Dark Olivine”

Taking hints from military color palettes, the most recent New Balance 1000 sneaker, nicknamed ‘Dark Olivine,’ is a rich and decadent sneaker that adds depth to the design. Donning a light moss green upper with an olive leather mudguard that contrasts and adds dimension in every turn. Featuring a light grey sockliner and midfoot shank, the earth-inspired color palette is evident. Also included are embroidered details and reflective accents, while the ABZORB midsole continues New Balance’s premium footwear technology. Retailing at $150, the ‘Dark Olivine’ sneaker is available for purchase via Extra Butter before hitting the New Balance web store for a wider release. Although the shoe hasn’t hit an expansive release yet, there’s no doubt that the colorway is a great option for spring and beyond.

Salomon’s most iconic design gets five vibrant new shades
Salomon releases new sneakers
three salomon sneakers on chair

Salomon is no stranger to creating vivacious, bold designs catering to performance and style. With the recent upward trend of athlesiure footwear being used in more daily looks, brands like Salomon have noticed and created sneakers that work well for high-impact activities and look great. Taking on one of their most valuable designs, Salomon is rereleasing new colorways for one of their models that’ll be the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. After recent collaborations with designers and brands like Sandy Liang and Kith, Salomon is ready to step up their in-house offerings with five new shades that’ll add a pop to your footwear collection. Use them for your walks or street-style looks; there’s no denying that Salomon’s future seems colorful.
Salomon’s colorful new XT-Whisper

With five new “Energy” hues, Salomon’s iconic XT-Whisper silhouette is getting a bold refresh. The new colorways, ‘Fairytale,’ ‘Shortbread,’ ‘Henna,’ ‘Iced Aqua,’ and ‘Ftw Silver’ are the latest hues that add an exciting new look to the brand’s most recognizable silhouette. Featuring a 3D open mesh, synthetic, and textured upper, the XT-Whisper offers durability and anti-debris characteristics. With the Quicklace lacing system and sensiFit technology, this sneaker allows users to easily access the shoe while comfortably fitting around the foot. Donning a Mud Contragrip and Chevron Lugs, the shoe’s outsole offers users high traction and flexibility in movement. Staying true to Salomon’s performance features, the new XT-Whisper models add vibrant green, pink, and orange hues to the shoe for a stylish upgrade. Those looking to elevate their footwear this season can begin to purchase the new design on April 1 via the Salomon web store.

