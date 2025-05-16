Fair Harbor gets into footwear with the help of Rothys

It’s not every day that we see a new footwear brand appear. However, the sustainable apparel brand Fair Harbor has recently announced its arrival in the space. In a new collaboration with Rothys, Fair Harbor is introducing a new limited edition summer capsule that tests the waters in their footwear design. With a joint mission emphasizing sustainability and eliminating waste, this duo is releasing a collection with two new shoes and a swimwear piece, focusing on its eco-friendly stance. In this capsule collection, the duo takes on some of Rothys recognizable designs and one of Fair Harbor’s standout swimwear items. While focusing on sustainability, both brands haven’t forgotten about their stylish touch.

Start summer with Fair Harbor and Rothys

With two Rothy’s designs as inspiration, this new partnership takes on the Ravello Boat Shoe and Flip Flop. The Ravello Boat Shoe is crafted with a breathable, knit hemp upper with a textured, luxe feel. A soft foam footbed delivers all-day comfort while the EVA midsole offers cushion and support. The durable rubber outsole also gives the shoe the traction necessary to add stability. The shoe’s laces come with nautical stripes for a coastal-inspired look. Retailing for $159, this boat shoe is an excellent option for everyday summer wear.

The Rothys Flip Flops offer the ultimate summer footwear pick for casual days. Built with a knit upper, these flip flops feature durable knit straps that offer a soft and tough design. Also, by donning a comfortable footbed and rubber outsole, these flip flops have everything you need for a go-to summer shoe. Priced at $39, these flip flops and the Ravello Boat Shoe are available via the Rothys and Fair Harbor web stores.