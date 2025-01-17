Travel like a secret agent with 5.11’s industry defining Founder’s Jacket

We have all seen James Bond travel the world and carry out missions of the utmost importance while looking stylish as Hell. The one thing that should baffle anyone in the clothing or travel industry is how he did it with not a wrinkle in sight. Of course, there are all kinds of tricks for you to get to your destination and take care of wrinkles. But then there is another problem: how do you look amazing while having everything you need? The experts in the mindset of Always Be Ready remedied both problems with the drop of the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket. While it will be your best friend in everyday carry preparedness, it doesn’t sacrifice the style you need either.

The jacket has been a pet project of co-founder, former CEO, and current Executive Chairman Francisco J. Morales, for years. “As someone who has been deeply involved in the design and innovation process throughout my years at 5.11, the release of the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket is incredibly special. It represents the culmination of our dedication to crafting quality gear but also tells the story of our brand’s journey. I’m excited to share it with our community of professionals and enthusiasts who inspire everything we do as a brand.”

Perfect for the man on the go

It is more than simply a sport coat. It packs a large amount of vital technical features for the man on the go, including elastic MOLLE webbing, drop pockets, zippered internal chest pockets for secure storage, hidden key pockets designed with security in mind, and two interior phone pockets featuring 5.11’s Ready Loop. Law enforcement, close personal protection, security, or just a man who likes to be ready for anything will love this new development.

Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11, discusses the jacket. “The 5.11 Founder’s Jacket sits at the perfect intersection of style, function, and innovation. This blazer was created for professionals who need to blend in with confidence. Whether navigating high-stakes executive protection, stepping into the boardroom, or looking sharp while on the road, the 5.11 Founder’s Jacket challenges what’s possible in the world of functional apparel.”

