Buck Mason allows you to feel like Rocky in their Welterweight Sweats

Do you remember the first time you saw it? The moment you watched Rocky Balboa go for a run through the streets of Philidelphia. The everyman surrounded him as they cheered him on for his improbable fateful moment against the greatest boxer in the world. The moment he started sprinting harder and faster, climbing the stairs, he gave us the iconic moment. These moments are burned into our national consciousness. And now you can recreate the look and the grit with the Buck Mason Welterweight Sweats. They may not be the exact ones he wore (those are likely shreds of thread by now), and they won’t keep you going, but as far as functional performance clothing goes, they are as close as you can get to the real thing.

Channeling the Italian Stallion

Reaching back to the middle of the 20th Century, Buck Mason utilizes the evolution of cotton jersey production, which was popular in the 1930s. Starting with a French terry knit with three ends and brushed on the inside, it is constructed using flatlock stitching, a classic ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hems, and ribbed gussets—each engineered to accommodate stretch at high points of stress for the best and most durable workout set you will find. Rocky Balboa never quit; he wasn’t the most skilled fighter, the hardest puncher, or the fastest on his feet, but he never quit. It was his tenacity that kept him going and these will keep you going and be as tough as you are. Or, they will work just as well on the couch while you let Rocky do the hard work.

Buck Mason Welterweight Sweats