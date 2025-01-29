 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Buck Mason allows you to feel like Rocky in their Welterweight Sweats

The Italian Stallion never quit, and now neither will you

By
Buck Mason Welterweight Sweats hitting a bag
Buck Mason

Do you remember the first time you saw it? The moment you watched Rocky Balboa go for a run through the streets of Philidelphia. The everyman surrounded him as they cheered him on for his improbable fateful moment against the greatest boxer in the world. The moment he started sprinting harder and faster, climbing the stairs, he gave us the iconic moment. These moments are burned into our national consciousness. And now you can recreate the look and the grit with the Buck Mason Welterweight Sweats. They may not be the exact ones he wore (those are likely shreds of thread by now), and they won’t keep you going, but as far as functional performance clothing goes, they are as close as you can get to the real thing.

Channeling the Italian Stallion

Buck Mason Welterweight Sweats jumping rope
Buck Mason

Reaching back to the middle of the 20th Century, Buck Mason utilizes the evolution of cotton jersey production, which was popular in the 1930s. Starting with a French terry knit with three ends and brushed on the inside, it is constructed using flatlock stitching, a classic ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hems, and ribbed gussets—each engineered to accommodate stretch at high points of stress for the best and most durable workout set you will find. Rocky Balboa never quit; he wasn’t the most skilled fighter, the hardest puncher, or the fastest on his feet, but he never quit. It was his tenacity that kept him going and these will keep you going and be as tough as you are. Or, they will work just as well on the couch while you let Rocky do the hard work.

Buck Mason Welterweight Sweats

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Taylor Stitch proves that Made in America is still popular
International production may be popular but Made in America is selling out
Taylor Stitch Made in USA jacket

Many clothing brands make a decision at some point during the scale-up phase to ship manufacturing jobs overseas in an effort to increase their profits. That, in turn, increases the value of their stocks, and the growth just skyrockets from there. However, that means jobs go away and, in a lot of ways, means the quality suffers a little. That is why garments that are made in America just feel different. They feel stronger and more durable and let you take a feeling of pride in what you wear. That is why Taylor Stitch put together a collection of items Made in America that embody the spirit of home while making you look and feel great. But before you run over to the site and grab up all you can, you need to know one thing about the Taylor Stitch Made in America collection.
Items are flying off the shelves

The three most significant and most popular items in the collection are a collaboration with San Francisco legend Golden Bear Sportswear, the Golden Bear Snap Bomber, which balances vintage curb appeal with heirloom quality construction to earn its place as the go-to statement piece in your wardrobe. While it still has limited sizes available, the the Camp Pant in Rigid Indigo Sashiko and Mill Shirt Jacket in Rigid Indigo Sashiko are completely sold out. What does that tell us? Other than Taylor Stitch makes excellent quality homemade products, the people love them. We will keep our eye on those in hopes that they come back. Partly for you and partly because we want to get our hands on them as well.
Taylor Stitch

Read more
Eton releases Valentines collection for the biggest date night of the year
The Valentines look that will have her seeing hearts
ETON Heart Pattern Pocket Square

It is that time again, fellas. We are only a few weeks out from the most significant and busiest date night of the year. Of course, that means you have to get started (we will hazard a guess that you have yet to plan the date, and you shouldn't be making your partner do it) on ironing out the details of your night. Just figuring out the itinerary for the evening of February 14th is only the beginning. You also have to decide then what you are going to wear. Sure, you can go ahead and dress exactly as you always dress, but Eton wants you to pull out all the stops and dress for the moment. The Eton Valentines Collection is a set of items you can pick up to give your look the loving touch it needs and will have your date seeing hearts (literally) all night long.
Love is in the details

The Eton Valentines Collection consists of four pieces that are sure to make your evening a stellar one. First is a plain white dress shirt with a red tab featuring a heart cutout; all four items feature this tab. Then there is the shirt for the man who doesn't like the plain white shirt look. An attractive and unique heart pattern covers the entire shirt and will look stellar under your best sports coat or suit jacket. Next is a blue geometric pattern tie featuring a heart in increments throughout. It will look just as great with either of the shirts. Finally, the same allover pattern featured on the second shirt is also made into a pocket square, proving the Love is in the Details.

Read more
DUER stays consistent with helping you move
DUER emphasizes your Freedom to Move
DUER Stretch Canvas Jacket

DUER is one of the best jeans companies on the market because you can look great and, unlike other jeans, you can move without hindrance. They pull it off with the use of a gusset in the crotch of the jeans, which makes them perfect for getting out into the world or riding a bike. In the fall, they introduced multiple technologically advanced garments to punch up your wardrobe. They are dropping more with the DUER SS25 Collection.

“At DUER, we design clothing for people who want to do more with less—without sacrificing style or performance,” said DUER Founder Gary Lenett."This collection delivers this, offering versatile pieces that move with you and fit effortlessly into everyday life."
More stretch canvas is the fabric you need

Read more