HOMAGE wants you to be the most stylish fan on gameday

The Super Bowl is about a week and a half away, which means it is time for you to start looking for your game-day fit. If you are like us, you have been planning it for some time. If you are not like us, then you may have been intently focused on what kind of dip you are going to be bringing and what kind of cocktails you’ll make for the fellow football fans descending on your home where the big TV lives. Either way, you have a friend online who wants you to be the best-dressed person at the Super Bowl party. Not only because you are appropriately decked out in the right colors but also because you dug deep into the archives to come up with the best throwback items for your favorite team. The HOMAGE Drive to the Dome collection is a curated set of Kansas City Chiefs and Philidelphia Eagles gear prepared for your perfect gameday.

If you are a Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce fan (or a Taylor Swift fan, we won’t tell), you can pick up sweatshirts, jackets, sweatpants, socks, hats, and a ton of other things that rep your quest for the three-peat. If you are an Eagles fan (whether a legitimate Eagles fan or just want the legacy of the Chiefs to end before the threepeat, we listen, and we don’t judge), then you can find all the same things on your side of the collection as well. If you really want to show off, grab the vintage hoodless jacket with the “Philly Special” diagram on the inside pocket. Coolest fan nod ever.

