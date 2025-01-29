 Skip to main content
HOMAGE wants you to be the most stylish fan on gameday

Vintage wear for the Super Bowl fan

HOMAGE Chiefs Sweatshirt
HOMAGE

The Super Bowl is about a week and a half away, which means it is time for you to start looking for your game-day fit. If you are like us, you have been planning it for some time. If you are not like us, then you may have been intently focused on what kind of dip you are going to be bringing and what kind of cocktails you’ll make for the fellow football fans descending on your home where the big TV lives. Either way, you have a friend online who wants you to be the best-dressed person at the Super Bowl party. Not only because you are appropriately decked out in the right colors but also because you dug deep into the archives to come up with the best throwback items for your favorite team. The HOMAGE Drive to the Dome collection is a curated set of Kansas City Chiefs and Philidelphia Eagles gear prepared for your perfect gameday.

Drive to the Dome

HOMAGE Eagles Philly Special
HOMAGE

If you are a Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce fan (or a Taylor Swift fan, we won’t tell), you can pick up sweatshirts, jackets, sweatpants, socks, hats, and a ton of other things that rep your quest for the three-peat. If you are an Eagles fan (whether a legitimate Eagles fan or just want the legacy of the Chiefs to end before the threepeat, we listen, and we don’t judge), then you can find all the same things on your side of the collection as well. If you really want to show off, grab the vintage hoodless jacket with the “Philly Special” diagram on the inside pocket. Coolest fan nod ever.

HOMAGE Drive to the Dome

Woodies reinvents the performance shirt for an active 2025
In the office or out, this is the shirt for you
Woodies Performance Shirt

If you are a man who has ever worn a shirt (spoiler alert, we're talking to all of you), then you are quite familiar with the heartache, frustration, and even the complete and utter helplessness that comes with trying to get a shirt that fits you the way it is supposed to. Learning to measure a shirt is one of the keys to looking great and not pulling your hair out as a man. But Woodies Clothing was founded just over a decade ago and has spent that time perfecting the shirt. Now, they look to keep the love going with a brand new launch. The Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt takes what was already perfected and expands to the man on the go.
Made for the office or escaping the office

There are three kinds of men: the office man, the outdoorsman, and the guy who is somewhere in between. Finding the right shirt to suit all three is a tricky prospect. But the Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt looks excellent for the office and uses high-tech performance fabrics to make it work just as great when you step out into the world for some getaway time. Available in a dozen patterns and customizable to suit yourself, it fits every man.

Orlebar Brown wants you to hit the resorts this winter
From Apres ski to the hot tub, everything you need for the mountain resort
Orlebar Brown Treat Collection Hoodie

Orelar Brown put themselves on the map when they recreated one of the most iconic looks ever worn by James Bond, or any action star for that matter. When they dropped their version of the blue onesie from Dr. No, they became one of THE go-to destinations for men who wanted to embody the secret agent. They even have their own 007 collection. That wasn't the end of it, though; they also became a go-to place for resort wear and the place to grab your swim trunks and poolside fits. That is a good problem to have, but they are breaking out of that problem now with a collection of pieces perfectly tailored for that 007 getaway to the ski resort. Orlebar Brown Mountain Resort Capsule is a selection of pieces all over the site that are perfect for your mountain getaway.
Everything from Apres ski to the hot tub

The Resort Collection is everything you need, from shopping in town to hitting the lodge after a great run. If you want to shop at the local spots, warm up and stand out with the relaxed fit Crochet Cotton Jumper from the FW24 Collection. Once you have finished your run on the slopes, warm up with the Wallace Quilted Knitted Sleeve jacket (which looks remarkably similar to the jacket worn by Daniel Craig at the mountain retreat in Spectre; they can't get away from the connection now). And when it is time for dinner, no self-respecting Bond would be seen without a good tailored jacket, so OB offers the Tailored Fit Pique Merino Blazer. There is something for every occasion except skiing, so hit the Rockies or the Alps before the season ends.
Orlebar Brown Resort

Dandy Del Mar is sick of the winter and drops their SS25 collection
New looks for 2025 and old favorites for a new season
Dandy Del Mar Denim Brisa Linen

Winter is some of the harshest times of the year. There are extreme temperatures, sure, but more that can really take your mood down. With the extreme temperatures of the summer, at least you still have the sunlight and the blossoming plant life to make all the sweltering heat worth it. In the unbearably cold of the winter, you also have to deal with the shorter days and the lack of sunlight. Not to mention, everything seems to be dead. Dandy Del Mar seems sick of it, as they are stepping out to drop their new collection. If you are sick of the cold weather and want some hope for the future, the Dandy Del Mar Spring and Summer 2025 collection is something bright to look forward to. As a resort wear company, they excel at spring and summer wear, and we are excited about what they have going on. Even if we're not sure we're ready to store our winter clothing, we look forward to the linen and swim sets in a few months.
New looks and old favorites

The items that stand out to us in the new collection are the Santos Shirt in Tierra Weave and the Corsica Corduroy Short in Argento. The seersucker shirt utilizes deep green and other neutral tones, which will be perfect to go along with the dark brown corduroy shorts. Not only will the colors play well, but the textures give the entire look a great depth.

