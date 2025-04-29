These unexpected menu items at Komodo Las Vegas made my meal memorable

Table of Contents Table of Contents Surf & Turf Maki Rolls Wagyu Steak Tacos Grutman Pastrami Eggrolls Banana Pagoda Matcha Martini and Pikachu cocktails

The difference between a good meal and a memorable meal goes beyond just great food. You can find great food anywhere and especially when visiting Las Vegas. Yet, the most memorable meals of my life have more than just stellar food. Memorable meals have an element of surprise or experience to them. At Komodo Las Vegas, unexpected menu items turned the dining experience unforgettable.

The menu is full of choices that go beyond what you’d see at a typical Southeast Asian restaurant, transforming a meal into a complete dining experience. From the Matcha Martini to the Surf & Turf Maki Roll, these unexpected menu items at Komodo Las Vegas surprised me in the best way possible.

Surf & Turf Maki Rolls

The extensive menu at Komodo Las Vegas has so much to choose from — from small plates to maki rolls (which also makes it difficult to narrow down what to order). I typically don’t eat any type of seafood, but my husband ordered the Surf & Turf Maki Roll. The menu’s description does indicate it comes with steak (AF wagyu), but I didn’t expect these maki rolls to come out literally wrapped in steak.

After the Surf & Turf Maki Roll arrived, the beautiful presentation was enough to convince me to try these delicious maki roll bites. Each bite had a bold flavor, which added creaminess from the avocado wrapped in the center. If you love steak, don’t skip over these. This meal has totally transformed my willingness to try sushi in the future.

Wagyu Steak Tacos

I’ll never pass up an opportunity to try tacos of any variety. When I saw Wagyu Steak Tacos on the menu at Komodo, I knew I had to try them. The wagyu steak is seasoned perfectly and cooked tenderly, and the Asian flavors really come to life with the kimchi aioli and pickled onion on top. The crunchy outer shell adds a nice bite, too. All of Komodo’s appetizers come in sets of two, which makes it perfect for sharing among groups of two or four.

Grutman Pastrami Eggrolls

When looking at starters on a menu in an Asian restaurant, pastrami is about the last meat you’d expect to see. As our waiter pointed out, this fun appetizer was added to the menu to honor the Jewish owner, David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality. The unique twist mixes Asian-inspired eggrolls with classic New York-style deli food for a bold, distinctive flavor combination.

I’ve never tasted a blend of cuisines so flavorful. I loved the Chinese grain mustard that came with these, too, which completed the flavor. My only regret in ordering these is that they were gone too soon. Komodo Las Vegas is trying to be different with this menu option — and it nailed it.

Banana Pagoda

I’m a sucker for any menu item when dining out that has a tableside presentation. There’s something fun about making dining more of an experience than just eating a meal. The Banana Pagoda instantly stood out after a quick browsing of the dessert menu. The waiter came out with a small mallet to break open the secret box (made of what tasted like a fortune cookie).

Once the box was broken, it unveiled a cheesecake topped with roasted banana ice cream. Of course, the experience wasn’t complete until the waiter drizzled miso caramel over the entire dessert. I haven’t been a huge fan of Asian-inspired desserts I’ve dined in the past, but this one quickly changed my mind. Even if you’re stuffed (which you will be at a place like Komodo), don’t skip out on this perfect end to a delicious meal.

Matcha Martini and Pikachu cocktails

Like most foodies, I found myself on Instagram, browsing pictures of Komodo’s cocktails before dining here. Ahead of my visit, I saw many photos of the Matcha Martini, a creamy, matcha-tea-inspired cocktail that tastes as good as it looks. The Matcha Martini, made from matcha tea, Irish cream, and Tito’s vodka, is a relatively simple drink, yet it stood out as one of the best of the night. Its taste is light and not too sweet, with just enough cream. I also enjoyed the “A Summer Affair” cocktail for round two for a fruitier taste.

The cocktails at Komodo were impressive, yet the Pikachu stood out as the most memorable. The description on the menu fails to mention that the drink is served in a literal Pikachu mug (which made me laugh for the remainder of the night). There’s something about this mug sitting on the table at a high-end restaurant that was unexpected and made the experience more fun. I like that Komodo Las Vegas, while elegant, still proves that not all fine dining experiences need to be dull.