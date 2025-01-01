Sip and sightsee: tea time gets a Las Vegas twist with Tea on the Strip

Las Vegas is known for its dazzling lights and over-the-top experiences, but starting January 2, visitors can enjoy the city in a uniquely elegant way. Tea on the Strip, a new luxury tour, combines the sophistication of British afternoon tea with the excitement of sightseeing in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Guests will step aboard a stylish (pink!) double-decker coach, where they can sip on perfectly brewed tea, nibble on classic tea-time snacks, and soak in panoramic views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Modeled after Great Britain’s cherished tradition, this mobile tea experience brings a touch of refined glamour to the bustling cityscape.

Recommended Videos

A luxurious way to see the sights of Vegas

Forget about walking in the hot sun or trying to hail a cab. Tea on the Strip offers a glamorous, stress-free way to experience all the sights Las Vegas has to offer. This 90-minute tour kicks off at the iconic Sahara Hotel before cruising down the Las Vegas Strip, passing legendary landmarks like Caesars Palace, the Bellagio Fountains, and the famous Las Vegas Sign #2. You’ll get up-close views of the Paris Casino’s Eiffel Tower and the impressive Sphere along the way.

While you take in the views, indulge in a delectable selection of tea-time treats. Enjoy mini lobster rolls, fresh cucumber and radish sandwiches, savory vegetable and hummus shooters, sweet mango mousse cakes, and more. Of course, no tea experience would be complete without a variety of carefully curated blends of tea. Plus, with onboard amenities like air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and a bathroom, you’ll be cruising in comfort.

Tea on the Strip runs Thursday through Monday, with departure times at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets start at $99. Reservations open on January 2.