Cleveland isn’t getting the credit it deserves — why it should be on your radar

Let’s be honest — Cleveland doesn’t always top the list of must-visit destinations, but that’s exactly why it should be on yours. I’d heard whispers for years about how underrated this city is, so I finally decided to check it out for myself. And let me tell you, the hype is real.

Now, I won’t lie, Cleveland greeted us with an arctic blast, temperatures well below 0ºF, and a wind chill that made us question all our life choices. But we still had a great time enjoying this Midwest destination. That says a lot about a city.

To get the inside scoop, I turned to the experts at Destination Cleveland, who helped me map out some must-see spots and things to do in Cleveland. Emily Lauer, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, summed it up perfectly:

“Most travelers don’t realize that Cleveland offers a big-city experience without a big-city price tag. Time and again, visitors tell us how surprised they are by the caliber and number of attractions and experiences available, from globally recognized museums and a world-class theatre scene to award-winning restaurants. For travelers who want to be blown away by a city experience, meet new friends, and still have money in their pocket when they get home, Cleveland is a sure bet.”

We couldn’t agree more. From arts and culture to food and outdoor adventures, Cleveland delivered in every way. Here’s everything we got up to — and why you should start planning your trip ASAP.

Where to stay: The Ritz Carlton, Cleveland

Sure, Cleveland has a lot of great hotels, but The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, really takes luxury to the next level. It’s the perfect place to treat yourself, especially if you happen to be in town during one of those icy arctic blasts like we were. We spent a lot of time hiding from the cold in the comfort of our room. From the moment you pull up, the valet staff makes you feel like royalty, and the welcoming team at the front desk ensures a smooth check-in experience.

We stayed in one of their Executive Suites, and honestly, we didn’t want to leave. The room was spacious and perfect for two, with a cozy living area complete with its own TV and a bedroom that had a gorgeous view of the lake. The marble bathroom was a highlight, and I kept wishing I had more time to relax in the dreamy bathtub. The little touches throughout the room, like the plush robes, Nespresso machine, and a fully stocked fridge, made it feel like a true home away from home. The evening turndown service was also a thoughtful touch. We’d come back from dinner to a freshly made bed and chocolates waiting on the nightstand.

Where to eat

Many people don’t know that Cleveland is a total foodie city. From Cleveland-style barbecue to the classic Polish Boy, you’ll always find a good spot to eat in the city.

Barrio

We stopped at Barrio before heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers game, as it’s just a stone’s throw away from the arena. From the unique margaritas to the innovative tacos, this place truly shines. A few standout dishes on the menu include the lychee-rita, the feeling crabby queso, and the teriyaki pork belly taco.

Fahrenheit

Another Downtown gem, Fahrenheit, was recommended to us by Destination Cleveland and is the creation of local legend Chef Rocco Whalen. We stopped by for lunch and enjoyed a delicious soup and salad, but the true highlight is the restaurant’s stunning interior. Cozy red velvet booths, a sleek bar, and hundreds of gorgeous lights hanging from the ceiling create an atmosphere that’s both chic and inviting.

TURN Bar + Kitchen

We couldn’t resist trying TURN Bar + Kitchen at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, and it didn’t disappoint. The restaurant has a great vibe, especially with Ohio State playing for the National Championship during our visit — it made for a fun, lively atmosphere. We started with the incredible Avocado Cones, followed by a kale salad and tandoori spiced brick chicken. After the meal, we lingered at the bar with a beer, not wanting to leave.

Luna Bakery & Cafe

Before heading out, we made a stop at Luna Bakery & Cafe for breakfast and coffee. Known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland, we couldn’t resist grabbing a pastry. We opted for a chocolate croissant and cozied up at one of the window-side tables. To top it off, we had some of the best breakfast burritos I’ve ever had.

Where to drink

In addition to eating food, finding a good drink is easily one of the best things to do in Cleveland. Here are a few places worth checking out.

BrewDog Cleveland Outpost

BrewDog Cleveland Outpost was recommended to us by Destination Cleveland, and we couldn’t resist checking it out. BrewDog is one of my worldwide favorites — I’ve been to their bars in Columbus, Stockholm, and London. Cleveland’s version does not disappoint! The bar is located on a bend of the Cuyahoga River and features a 10,000-square-foot taproom with 28 beers on draft.

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Located in the heart of the Ohio City neighborhood, Great Lakes Brewing Company reignited the craft brewing trend in Ohio when it opened in 1988. The beers at this cozy bar honor Cleveland’s history and culture, and all of the food is made with local ingredients.

Butcher and the Brewer

The Butcher and the Brewer was a personal favorite of mine, and their drinks were nothing short of amazing. I enjoyed one of their house-made hard seltzers and sipped on a few of their signature beers. While we only went for drinks, the food also looked incredible.

What to do

Unsure of the best things to do in Cleveland? The city is jam-packed with fun things to do, even when temperatures drop below zero. Although we had limited time, we made sure to hit up some of the best spots in the city.

Catch a Cleveland Cavaliers game

Traveling with someone who is a huge basketball fan, we had to check out a Cleveland Cavaliers game. The team is doing incredibly well this season, and the atmosphere inside the arena was electric. Even as someone who isn’t a huge sports fan, I had a great time.

Visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Cleveland’s most iconic attraction, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a must-see. We spent about three hours exploring, but easily could’ve stayed longer. From its unique pyramid-shaped exterior to the thousands of incredible artifacts, it’s a music lover’s dream and doesn’t disappoint.

Wander through Heinen’s Market

We actually stumbled into Heinen’s Market by accident, looking for a quick snack, but as it turns out, it’s one of the coolest grocery stores in the world. The upscale grocery store is located in the Cleveland Trust Rotunda building, which is a national historic landmark that once held the wealth of the Carnegies and Rockefellers.

Stroll through The Arcade

The Arcade, which was built in 1890 as America’s first indoor mall, is certainly worth checking out. While it’s not a fully functioning mall anymore, it’s home to a hotel, a few shops, a coffee roastery, and a small post office.

Hit up a few museums

Cleveland’s arts and culture scene is highly underrated. A few museums worth checking out include the Cleveland Museum of Art, which features more than 65,000 pieces from artists like Monet and Dali, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, which completed a $150 million transformation and expansion project in December 2024.

Head Outdoors