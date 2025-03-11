 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Cleveland isn’t getting the credit it deserves — why it should be on your radar

Cleveland is cooler than you think -- here’s what to do

By
Cleveland
Darren Hurst / Shutterstock

Let’s be honest — Cleveland doesn’t always top the list of must-visit destinations, but that’s exactly why it should be on yours. I’d heard whispers for years about how underrated this city is, so I finally decided to check it out for myself. And let me tell you, the hype is real.

Now, I won’t lie, Cleveland greeted us with an arctic blast, temperatures well below 0ºF, and a wind chill that made us question all our life choices. But we still had a great time enjoying this Midwest destination. That says a lot about a city.

Recommended Videos

To get the inside scoop, I turned to the experts at Destination Cleveland, who helped me map out some must-see spots and things to do in Cleveland. Emily Lauer, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, summed it up perfectly:

Related

“Most travelers don’t realize that Cleveland offers a big-city experience without a big-city price tag. Time and again, visitors tell us how surprised they are by the caliber and number of attractions and experiences available, from globally recognized museums and a world-class theatre scene to award-winning restaurants. For travelers who want to be blown away by a city experience, meet new friends, and still have money in their pocket when they get home, Cleveland is a sure bet.”

We couldn’t agree more. From arts and culture to food and outdoor adventures, Cleveland delivered in every way. Here’s everything we got up to — and why you should start planning your trip ASAP.

Where to stay: The Ritz Carlton, Cleveland

Ritz Carlton, Cleveland
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Sure, Cleveland has a lot of great hotels, but The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, really takes luxury to the next level. It’s the perfect place to treat yourself, especially if you happen to be in town during one of those icy arctic blasts like we were. We spent a lot of time hiding from the cold in the comfort of our room. From the moment you pull up, the valet staff makes you feel like royalty, and the welcoming team at the front desk ensures a smooth check-in experience.

We stayed in one of their Executive Suites, and honestly, we didn’t want to leave. The room was spacious and perfect for two, with a cozy living area complete with its own TV and a bedroom that had a gorgeous view of the lake. The marble bathroom was a highlight, and I kept wishing I had more time to relax in the dreamy bathtub. The little touches throughout the room, like the plush robes, Nespresso machine, and a fully stocked fridge, made it feel like a true home away from home. The evening turndown service was also a thoughtful touch. We’d come back from dinner to a freshly made bed and chocolates waiting on the nightstand. 

Where to eat

TURN Kitchen + Bar
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Many people don’t know that Cleveland is a total foodie city. From Cleveland-style barbecue to the classic Polish Boy, you’ll always find a good spot to eat in the city. 

Barrio

Barrio Tacos
Barrio Tacos / Barrio Tacos

We stopped at Barrio before heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers game, as it’s just a stone’s throw away from the arena. From the unique margaritas to the innovative tacos, this place truly shines. A few standout dishes on the menu include the lychee-rita, the feeling crabby queso, and the teriyaki pork belly taco. 

Fahrenheit

Fahrenheit
Fahrenheit Restaurants

Another Downtown gem, Fahrenheit, was recommended to us by Destination Cleveland and is the creation of local legend Chef Rocco Whalen. We stopped by for lunch and enjoyed a delicious soup and salad, but the true highlight is the restaurant’s stunning interior. Cozy red velvet booths, a sleek bar, and hundreds of gorgeous lights hanging from the ceiling create an atmosphere that’s both chic and inviting. 

TURN Bar + Kitchen

TURN Bar + Kitchen
Amanda Teague / The Manual

We couldn’t resist trying TURN Bar + Kitchen at The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, and it didn’t disappoint. The restaurant has a great vibe, especially with Ohio State playing for the National Championship during our visit — it made for a fun, lively atmosphere. We started with the incredible Avocado Cones, followed by a kale salad and tandoori spiced brick chicken. After the meal, we lingered at the bar with a beer, not wanting to leave.

Luna Bakery & Cafe

Luna
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Before heading out, we made a stop at Luna Bakery & Cafe for breakfast and coffee. Known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland, we couldn’t resist grabbing a pastry. We opted for a chocolate croissant and cozied up at one of the window-side tables. To top it off, we had some of the best breakfast burritos I’ve ever had.

Where to drink

Beer
Julia Nastogadka/Unsplash

In addition to eating food, finding a good drink is easily one of the best things to do in Cleveland. Here are a few places worth checking out.

BrewDog Cleveland Outpost

BrewDog
BrewDog Cleveland Outpost

BrewDog Cleveland Outpost was recommended to us by Destination Cleveland, and we couldn’t resist checking it out. BrewDog is one of my worldwide favorites — I’ve been to their bars in Columbus, Stockholm, and London. Cleveland’s version does not disappoint! The bar is located on a bend of the Cuyahoga River and features a 10,000-square-foot taproom with 28 beers on draft.

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Great Lakes Brewing Company
Great Lakes Brewing Company

Located in the heart of the Ohio City neighborhood, Great Lakes Brewing Company reignited the craft brewing trend in Ohio when it opened in 1988. The beers at this cozy bar honor Cleveland’s history and culture, and all of the food is made with local ingredients.

Butcher and the Brewer

Butcher and the Brewer
Butcher and the Brewer

The Butcher and the Brewer was a personal favorite of mine, and their drinks were nothing short of amazing. I enjoyed one of their house-made hard seltzers and sipped on a few of their signature beers. While we only went for drinks, the food also looked incredible.

What to do

Cleveland
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Unsure of the best things to do in Cleveland? The city is jam-packed with fun things to do, even when temperatures drop below zero. Although we had limited time, we made sure to hit up some of the best spots in the city.

Catch a Cleveland Cavaliers game

Cleveland Cavs
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Traveling with someone who is a huge basketball fan, we had to check out a Cleveland Cavaliers game. The team is doing incredibly well this season, and the atmosphere inside the arena was electric. Even as someone who isn’t a huge sports fan, I had a great time.

Visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock Hall
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Cleveland’s most iconic attraction, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a must-see. We spent about three hours exploring, but easily could’ve stayed longer. From its unique pyramid-shaped exterior to the thousands of incredible artifacts, it’s a music lover’s dream and doesn’t disappoint. 

Wander through Heinen’s Market

Heinen's
Heinen's Grocery Store

We actually stumbled into Heinen’s Market by accident, looking for a quick snack, but as it turns out, it’s one of the coolest grocery stores in the world. The upscale grocery store is located in the Cleveland Trust Rotunda building, which is a national historic landmark that once held the wealth of the Carnegies and Rockefellers.

Stroll through The Arcade

The Arcade
Amanda Teague / The Manual

The Arcade, which was built in 1890 as America’s first indoor mall, is certainly worth checking out. While it’s not a fully functioning mall anymore, it’s home to a hotel, a few shops, a coffee roastery, and a small post office. 

Hit up a few museums

Cleveland Museum of Art
Cleveland Museum of Art

Cleveland’s arts and culture scene is highly underrated. A few museums worth checking out include the Cleveland Museum of Art, which features more than 65,000 pieces from artists like Monet and Dali, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, which completed a $150 million transformation and expansion project in December 2024.

Head Outdoors

Cleveland
damiencampbell / Pixabay

While it was a little too cold for us to spend too much time outside, there are plenty of natural attractions to enjoy in Cleveland. “There’s a robust trail system that is beautiful year-round, but it’s particularly magical during the winter,” said Emily Lauer from Destination Cleveland. “For waterfront views, I’d recommend the Centennial Lake Link Trail, and say to be sure to check out Edgewater Beach as well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see surfers catching waves despite the cold! And, of course, Cuyahoga Valley National Park is just a short car ride away. A hike to our frozen waterfalls is not to be missed!”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Our top 7 sustainable tourism destinations you should visit
Enjoy your travels while helping the planet
Iceland Volcano

As a frequent traveler, I've started paying more attention to how my adventures impact the planet. Let's be real, travel is amazing, but it also comes with some serious environmental baggage. From carbon-heavy flights to the strain on local ecosystems, tourism contributes to around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to WTTC's Environmental and Social Research.

But don't worry, you can explore the world and be kind to it at the same time. There are several destinations that are prioritizing sustainability and encouraging visitors to do the same. From rewilding projects in the Scottish Highlands to Iceland's cutting-edge greenhouse revolution, these sustainable tourism destinations prove that adventure and eco-conscious travel go hand in hand.
Costa Rica

Read more
This travel platform lets your emotions choose your next adventure
Let your feelings pick your next trip
Black Tomato

Not sure where to go on your next trip? Let your feelings decide. Luxury travel brand Black Tomato has just launched Pursuit of Feeling (PoF), a groundbreaking platform that redefines how we choose our travel destinations. Rather than booking based on budget, seasonality, or traditional must-see lists, PoF taps into travelers' emotions, helping them discover destinations that match how they want to feel.

With as many as 40% of Black Tomato’s clients unsure of where to go, PoF offers a fresh, AI-powered solution. By inputting emotions like “I want to feel untethered” or “I want to feel awe like never before,” travelers receive personalized trip recommendations designed to spark those exact sensations. This industry-first, vibe-driven approach brings Black Tomato’s original philosophy to life: “You may not know where you want to go, but you know how you want to feel.”
The new emotion-driven itineraries

Read more
When is the best time to visit Paris for your dream trip?
The City of Light offers something for every season
Paris, France skyline in daytime

Paris is one of the world’s most iconic travel destinations, and for good reason. From strolling along the Seine to indulging in flaky croissants at a charming cafe, the City of Light is pure magic. But if you’re anything like me, you want to make sure you visit at just the right time to soak it all in.

I had a trip to Paris planned in 2020, but it was sadly canceled (thanks, pandemic). Ever since, I’ve been dreaming of finally making it there. So, I decided to do some serious research and consult travel experts to figure out the best time to visit Paris. Whether you're after picture-perfect weather, fewer crowds, or the best seasonal events, I’ve got you covered.

Read more