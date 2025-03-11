 Skip to main content
Marbella’s hospitality scene gets a boost with the opening of Kimpton Los Monteros

A new era of luxury

By
Kimpton Los Monteros
IHG Hotels & Reosrts

Marbella’s luxurious hospitality scene just got even more enticing with the grand opening of Kimpton Los Monteros, a reimagined icon on the Costa del Sol by IHG Hotels & Resorts. Originally opened in 1962, Los Monteros was renowned for setting a new standard of excellence, even earning Spain‘s first Michelin Star. Now, after a comprehensive renovation, Kimpton Hotels has revitalized this historic gem, blending modern elegance with the rich cultural heritage of Marbella.

Designed by the award-winning El Equipo Creativo from Barcelona, the hotel boasts 195 beautifully appointed rooms, including 60 suites, many offering private terraces and sea views. Located just 500 meters from the Mediterranean, Kimpton Los Monteros is complete with a state-of-the-art spa, daily wellness activities, and access to Marbella’s top golf courses. Guests can also indulge in tennis and paddle courts at The Racket Club or unwind at the nearby La Cabane Dolce & Gabbana Beach Club, a favorite of vacationers in the area.

Summer rates start at $604 per night.

The hotel features an unmatched culinary scene

Kimpton Los Monteros
IHG Hotels & Resorts

At the heart of Kimpton Los Monteros is its exceptional culinary offerings, led by Michelin-starred Executive Chef José Carlos García, famed for his restaurant at Muelle Uno dock. His passion for premium gastronomy infuses the hotel’s restaurants and bars, which serve up a mix of refined Mediterranean cuisine, classic Mexican flavors, and expertly crafted cocktails.

  • Jara Restaurant elevates Mediterranean cuisine with a contemporary twist, spotlighting Andalusian ingredients.
  • Escondido Rooftop brings Mexican flavors to the table, complemented by an infinity pool and a summer events program.
  • Azul Lounge Bar, a beloved Los Monteros classic, offers specialty coffees in the morning and transitions into a stylish spot for handcrafted cocktails and live music by night.
  • Costa Club Pool Bar provides Mediterranean-inspired light bites and cocktails in a chic, sociable atmosphere perfect for unwinding by the pool.

