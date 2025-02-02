 Skip to main content
Las Vegas to debut Museum of Ice Cream with themed suites and a buffet

This sweet escape will debut in 2026

By
Museum of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream / Museum of Ice Cream

Las Vegas is about to get a whole lot sweeter. The Museum of Ice Cream has announced plans to open a brand-new location in the AREA15 entertainment district, bringing its signature mix of interactive exhibits, over-the-top installations, and, of course, plenty of ice cream.

This new Las Vegas outpost will be the largest Museum of Ice Cream yet, surpassing its flagship location in New York City, as well as its other locations in Austin, Chicago, Singapore, Miami, and Boston.

“Our Las Vegas flagship represents the pinnacle of our journey — blending design, hospitality, and participation in ways that balance family-friendly experiences by day and create a global nightlife destination by night,” said CEO Maryellis Bunn.

The Museum of Ice Cream: The details

Museum of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream is set to open in 2026 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, spanning nearly 30,000 square feet of sweet, interactive fun. This larger-than-life attraction will feature an ice cream buffet, a dessert play space, an ice cream wedding cake chapel, and a pool filled with sprinkles.

Guests can also explore a pink party bus, stay in ice cream-themed hotel suites, and immerse themselves in 14 interactive exhibits. The accommodations will include extravagant options like the Strawberries & Cream Suite, designed for a luxurious and dreamy stay, and the Party Sprinkle Suite, offering a high-energy experience that captures the playful essence of Las Vegas.

For those feeling lucky, the museum will introduce ice cream-themed casino games, where guests can win edible ice cream chips. Visitors can also dine in style at a vintage-inspired dinner club, evoking the glamour of classic Las Vegas films like Casino.

