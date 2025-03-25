 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Get hands-on at The Sonoran Epicurean Escape: An interactive culinary retreat at Castle Hot Springs

Enjoy a premium culinary experience

By
Castle Hot Springs
Castle Hot Springs

Food lovers and luxury travelers alike can now embark on an unforgettable culinary adventure at Arizona’s premier wellness retreat. Castle Hot Springs has announced The Sonoran Epicurean Escape, a four-night interactive retreat designed to immerse guests in the artistry of fine dining. Launching in June and returning in December 2025, this exclusive experience invites participants to step behind the scenes with the resort’s expert culinary team for hands-on workshops, curated dining events, and in-depth explorations of farm-to-table cuisine.

Led by Executive Chef Chris Knouse, Sommelier Sarah Foote, and Agronomist Ian Beger, the retreat showcases the flavors of the Sonoran Desert while offering guests an opportunity to refine their culinary skills. Beyond the kitchen, guests can unwind in the stunning surroundings of Castle Hot Springs, a historic 1,100-acre resort nestled against the Bradshaw Mountains, just outside of Phoenix. Known for its natural hot springs, spa treatments, and wellness experiences like Watsu Water Therapy and Paddleboard Yoga, the resort is a dream come true.

Recommended Videos

Immersive experiences

Castle Hot Springs
Castle Hot Springs

The Sonoran Epicurean Escape offers a hands-on culinary journey packed with unique experiences. Guests can tour the resort’s farm, learning about sustainable growing and seasonal eating, before joining the Southwest Staples Cooking Class to follow a garden ingredient from seed to plate, and even contribute to that day’s lunch.

Related

Food and wine lovers can craft the perfect spread in a charcuterie board workshop with regional wine pairings from Sommelier Sarah Foote or blend custom infusions in an herbal tea workshop. A guided sommelier experience also offers deeper insight into expert wine pairings.

You’ll also enjoy a feast under the stars, a communal dinner featuring curated wines, craft cocktails, live music, and fireside lounge seating, all set against Arizona’s beautiful night sky.

How to reserve your spot

Castle Hot Springs
Castle Hot Springs

The Sonoran Epicurean Escape will be held on June 1 to 5, June 15 to 19, November 30 to December 4, and December 14 to 18, 2025. The experience costs an additional $1,000 per person (excluding accommodations) and is limited to just 16 guests per session.

To secure your spot, visit the resort’s website or call (888) 767-4615.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
These Florida beach towns are some of the best spring break destinations, according to Vrbo
Clearwater, Rosemary Beach, and Miramar Beach all made the list
Clearwater Beach, Florida

Ready to plan your spring break getaway? According to Vrbo’s 2025 Vacation Guide, Florida’s Gulf Coast is the ultimate hotspot this year. 

From charming seaside escapes to cozy coastal towns, Vrbo has revealed some of the most in-demand destinations for March and April. These Florida beach towns are topping travelers’ must-visit lists this spring.
Clearwater

Read more
JetBlue will now pay you back if your trip gets rained out
No more vacation blues
Rainy street

Nothing dampens a vacation quite like endless rain – but JetBlue Vacations is now offering travelers a safety net. The travel agency has partnered with WeatherPromise to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage that reimburses customers if their vacation is disrupted by excessive rainfall. Since rain is one of the top concerns for vacationers, the partnership aims to provide peace of mind and financial protection. 

“Travel should be exciting, not stressful, and our partnership with WeatherPromise is another way we’re making that a reality,” said Jamie Perry, President, JetBlue Travel Products in a press release. “When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way. We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind.”
How it works

Read more
Casa Xixim’s ecolux villa is an off-grid escape in lush Tulum, Mexico
An exclusive tour of Casa Xixim's property and villas
a photo of the pool and main living area at casa xixim

My most memorable stays are the ones that can't be put into words - you need to experience them to understand their magic. Casa Xixim, an exclusive eco-lux villa nestled in Tulum's Soliman Bay, firmly fits into this category. It's an instant addition to our list of the best Tulum hotels, but to limit its definition to a hotel does a disservice.
Not quite a resort, not quite a bed and breakfast, Casa Xixim feels like a home away from home - and quite frankly, I wasn't yet ready to leave this home upon checkout. I'll recap my dreamy weekend at the villa, from my stellar meals to on-site amenities and all of the property's joyful nuances in between.

What to know about Casa Xixim

Read more