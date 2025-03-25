Get hands-on at The Sonoran Epicurean Escape: An interactive culinary retreat at Castle Hot Springs

Table of Contents Table of Contents Immersive experiences How to reserve your spot

Food lovers and luxury travelers alike can now embark on an unforgettable culinary adventure at Arizona’s premier wellness retreat. Castle Hot Springs has announced The Sonoran Epicurean Escape, a four-night interactive retreat designed to immerse guests in the artistry of fine dining. Launching in June and returning in December 2025, this exclusive experience invites participants to step behind the scenes with the resort’s expert culinary team for hands-on workshops, curated dining events, and in-depth explorations of farm-to-table cuisine.

Led by Executive Chef Chris Knouse, Sommelier Sarah Foote, and Agronomist Ian Beger, the retreat showcases the flavors of the Sonoran Desert while offering guests an opportunity to refine their culinary skills. Beyond the kitchen, guests can unwind in the stunning surroundings of Castle Hot Springs, a historic 1,100-acre resort nestled against the Bradshaw Mountains, just outside of Phoenix. Known for its natural hot springs, spa treatments, and wellness experiences like Watsu Water Therapy and Paddleboard Yoga, the resort is a dream come true.

Immersive experiences

The Sonoran Epicurean Escape offers a hands-on culinary journey packed with unique experiences. Guests can tour the resort’s farm, learning about sustainable growing and seasonal eating, before joining the Southwest Staples Cooking Class to follow a garden ingredient from seed to plate, and even contribute to that day’s lunch.

Food and wine lovers can craft the perfect spread in a charcuterie board workshop with regional wine pairings from Sommelier Sarah Foote or blend custom infusions in an herbal tea workshop. A guided sommelier experience also offers deeper insight into expert wine pairings.

You’ll also enjoy a feast under the stars, a communal dinner featuring curated wines, craft cocktails, live music, and fireside lounge seating, all set against Arizona’s beautiful night sky.

How to reserve your spot

The Sonoran Epicurean Escape will be held on June 1 to 5, June 15 to 19, November 30 to December 4, and December 14 to 18, 2025. The experience costs an additional $1,000 per person (excluding accommodations) and is limited to just 16 guests per session.

To secure your spot, visit the resort’s website or call (888) 767-4615.