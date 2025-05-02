This dreamy European city was just named the best place to get a good night’s rest

If you’re craving a peaceful escape, away from the hustle and bustle of cities like London or Paris, then Funchal, Portugal, might just be your perfect getaway. A recent study by MattressNextDay ranked the best European cities for sleep tourism, and Funchal topped the list with an impressive score of 75.62. This charming city on the Madeira Islands boasts the second-lowest light pollution in Europe, making for the perfect starry nights. It also has the best safety score on the list, ensuring you can rest easy. Plus, with 23.7 walking trails per 100,000 people, it’s a paradise for nature lovers.

When you’re not enjoying peaceful rest, take a stroll through the city’s botanical gardens or explore the views from Cabo Girão Skywalk. You can also taste the island’s famous Madeira wine.

Coming in second is Bergen, Norway, with a score of 66.59. Known for its laid-back vibe, the city has the lowest traffic congestion among European cities, making it a peaceful spot for a restful stay. In Bergen, visit the charming Bryggen Wharf or take a scenic trip to Mount Fløyen for panoramic views.

In third place is Lausanne, Switzerland, with a score of 56.43. This quiet lakeside city offers incredible tranquility, along with the cleanest air and lowest light pollution levels. Enjoy a leisurely walk along Lake Geneva or explore the Olympic Museum, as Lausanne is also home to the International Olympic Committee.

The top 5 international destinations for a good night’s rest