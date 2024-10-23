The latest product of the licensing agreement between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International.

Marriott International and MGM Resorts announced Monday that MGM’s iconic Delano Las Vegas will undergo a rebranding as the W Las Vegas, adding a new luxury offering to Marriott’s global portfolio. The transformation of the 47-story property, located on the Las Vegas Strip, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

This move is part of a broader partnership between the two hospitality giants, first unveiled in July of last year. The long-term licensing deal saw four of MGM’s Las Vegas properties integrated into Marriott’s collections, while eight others were brought into a co-branded offering under the MGM Resorts with Marriott Bonvoy umbrella.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with MGM to bring W Las Vegas to the legendary Las Vegas Strip,” said Leeny Oberg, Marriott International Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Development. “This agreement is a pivotal moment in our collaboration, which continues to expand hospitality and entertainment offerings for guests. As a luxury brand rooted in bold design and nightlife, W Hotels is well-positioned to elevate experiences for travelers in this destination.”

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

Since its official launch in March 2024, the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy has exceeded expectations, with bookings significantly outpacing projections. Marriott reports that hundreds of thousands of room nights have already been booked, reflecting the strong demand for the collaboration between these two hospitality powerhouses.

The addition of W Las Vegas further expands the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, bringing the total to 12 Las Vegas Strip destinations. These include renowned properties like Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; and Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, MGM Collection, among others.