W Las Vegas officially debuts at Mandalay Bay

Marriott Bonvoy now hosts 12 properties on the Las Vegas Strip

By
W Las Vegas
MGM Resorts International

The highly anticipated W Las Vegas has officially opened, marking the transformation of the former Delano Las Vegas into the globally celebrated W Hotels brand. Located within the iconic Mandalay Bay campus, the revamped 1,117-suite tower combines luxury with the signature style and energy of W Hotels. Starting today, Marriott Bonvoy members can book stays, earn, and redeem points at this vibrant destination, now part of the exclusive MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy.

“W Las Vegas represents an exciting new chapter for MGM Resorts and for our guests seeking a new, sophisticated all-suite luxury experience on The Strip,” said Travis Lunn, President & COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor, in a press release. “W Hotels is a brand that is celebrated globally for their unique style and exceptional service, and we can’t wait to see the hotel come to life over the next couple of years, through its distinct personality, dynamic programming and elevated service culture.”

The success of the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

W Las Vegas
MGM Resorts

Since its launch in March 2024, the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy has soared to success, introducing hundreds of thousands of Marriott Bonvoy members to the world of MGM Resorts. This powerful collaboration offers more than 200 million Marriott Bonvoy members exclusive benefits, including the ability to redeem points at MGM destinations across the U.S. Meanwhile, MGM Rewards members can status match and unlock perks across Marriott’s extensive portfolio of nearly 9,000 properties worldwide.

With the addition of W Las Vegas, the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy now boasts 12 premier destinations on the Las Vegas Strip. Iconic properties like Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; and Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino highlight this dynamic partnership, offering unparalleled luxury.

