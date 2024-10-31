Haunted houses aren't just for Halloween anymore.

Today, Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX) revealed exciting news for horror enthusiasts: Universal Horror Unleashed, the company’s first-ever year-round horror experience, is set to open in Las Vegas in 2025. This groundbreaking attraction promises to deliver spine-chilling thrills and immersive scares beyond the traditional seasonal offerings of Halloween Horror Nights.

While Universal’s beloved Halloween Horror Nights has captivated audiences annually, Horror Unleashed will provide fans with the opportunity to indulge in horror-themed excitement throughout the year. Initially announced in 2023, this project aligns with Universal’s strategy to introduce innovative experiences to new audiences and markets. Serving as the anchor tenant in the 20-acre expansion of AREA15, a cutting-edge entertainment district in Las Vegas, Universal Horror Unleashed aims to redefine the horror experience.

“Universal’s rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment oﬀerings in Las Vegas,” said Page Thompson, President of New Ventures for UDX. “We’re thrilled to have our award-winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025.”

Horror Unleashed: The details

Universal Horror Unleashed promises to be a thrilling destination for horror fans, featuring four meticulously crafted haunted houses: Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping, and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer. Each house will immerse guests in narratives inspired by iconic horror films and characters.

In addition to the haunted houses, the attraction will encompass four themed areas, each designed to enhance the overall experience with unique live entertainment offerings. Guests will find themselves surrounded by an atmosphere rich in horror lore, and, in select locations, guests can enjoy restaurants with horror-centric food and drink offerings.

Moreover, Universal Horror Unleashed will not be a static experience; it will continuously evolve with must-see seasonal events and exclusive merchandise.