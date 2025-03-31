These 8 ingredients are the secret to thicker hair, according to experts

Table of Contents Table of Contents 8 ingredients for thicker hair in men Best product types for hair thinning and loss Worst ingredients for thinning hair Other tips for improving hair volume What to do if these ingredients and tips don’t make hair thicker Concluding thoughts

Volume isn’t only for muscles. You may notice your hair is thinning. While you’ve heard that hair thins as you age (naturally), you may not be ready. Is getting thicker hair possible? One hair surgeon constantly fields this question from men.

“Many men are interested in volumizing their hair because thinning or fine hair can make them feel older or less confident,” said Dr. Ross Kopelman, MD, a hair transplant surgeon at Kopelman Hair Restoration with offices in New York and Palm Beach. “Hair loss is a common concern, and even if they aren’t experiencing significant shedding, many want their hair to appear thicker and fuller.”

There’s certainly nothing wrong with aging or embracing thinning hair (or rocking a bald ‘do). However, you can find ingredients for thicker hair in everyday products. Experts shared their most recommended ingredients for fuller hair (and a few to avoid).

8 ingredients for thicker hair in men

Everyone’s body will respond differently to ingredients. Certain factors, like genetics and overall health, may contribute to male-pattern baldness. Your best bet is to speak with a dermatologist about ways to improve your hair and whether or not these ingredients for thicker hair will work for you.

Research on ingredients for thicker hair is often limited. However, the experts we spoke with say these ingredients have shown promise in their clients and the limited data we have.

Lemon grass

This essential oil can also pop up on hair products under names like Cymbopogon, barbed wire grass, silky heads, oily heads, Cochin grass, Malabar grass, citronella grass, or fever grass. “This ingredient strengthens hair follicles from within, which will, over time, provide thicker, fuller hair with natural volume,” said Joey Scandizzo, a celebrity hairstylist and co-creative director of ELEVEN Australia. Right now, lemongrass for thicker hair is based more on anecdotes, though one 2024 review suggests the ingredient might help with dandruff.

Aloe vera

Commonly found in suncare (and sunburn soothing) products. Your scalp, of course, is covered in skin. “Aloe vera nourishes the scalp and adds thickness to the hair,” said Angie Ceja, of haircare brand Zotos Professional.

Rice or wheat proteins

Scandizzo and Kopleman say that rice and wheat proteins have also shown promise for men hoping for thicker hair. “These proteins bind to the hair shaft, temporarily thickening strands and adding volume,” Kopelman said. “They are often in lightweight volumizing mousses, sprays, and shampoos.”

Biotin (vitamin B7)

This ingredient is commonly recommended for improving hair volume in men and women, though high-quality, conclusive data doesn’t exist. Kopelman said that the theory is that bitoin can “support keratin production, strengthening hair and promoting a fuller look.” For these reasons, Kopelman said you’ll also see biotin as an ingredient in volumizing shampoos, conditioners, and leave-in treatments.

Caffeine

Caffeine can wake you up, but what about hair growth? Potentially, at least according to an older 2007 study. Kopelman explained that caffeine stimulates blood flow to the scalp, potentially energizing hair follicles and giving your locks a fuller look.

Keratin

Keratin is another ingredient commonly found in haircare products like shampoos. “Keratin is a structural protein that reinforces hair strands, reducing frizz and improving texture for a fuller appearance,” Kopelman said.

Panthenol

Kopelman said panthenol “attracts moisture, plumps up the hair shaft, and creates the appearance of fuller hair.” It is found in dietary supplements, and some research suggests it might promote hair growth. Older studies also find that panthenol is a promising ingredient for combatting hair thinning and growth.

Best product types for hair thinning and loss

If you’ve spoken with a pro, like a dermatologist, and feel confident in trying any of the above ingredients for fuller hair, you’ll want to shift your focus to product types. You’ll have your share of options to choose from. Dr. Kopelman explained that you will often find ingredients for thicker hair in:

Volumizing shampoos

Lightweight conditioners

Styling mousses

Thickening sprays

Scalp treatments

What is the best product type for thicker hair in men? The answer varies, but Kopelman can make a general recommendation.

“A lightweight, volumizing shampoo is the best first step since it cleanses without weighing hair down,” he said. “Pairing it with a light conditioner — applied only to the ends — and a thickening mousse or spray for lift at the roots can enhance results. Avoid heavy creams and oils, which can flatten fine or thinning hair.”

Worst ingredients for thinning hair

Certain ingredients can sabotage your efforts to boost your hair volume. You’ll want to check labels not only for some of the ingredients you’re interested in trying, but also to ensure they don’t include ones that might have the opposite effect.

Experts recommend steering clear of:

Sulfates (sodium lauryl sulfate, SLS) . Kopelman explained that sulfates are “harsh detergents that strip natural oils and can weaken hair over time .”

.” Alcohol-based products. Bottoms up? Nope. Two thumbs down. “Found in some styling products, they can dry out hair, making it brittle and more prone to breakage,” Kopelman said.

Bottoms up? Nope. Two thumbs down. “Found in some styling products, they can dry out hair, making it brittle and more prone to breakage,” Kopelman said. Silicones. “Silicones can build up on hair, making it look flat and potentially suffocating the scalp,” Kopelman said. Ceja especially flags dimethicone. Ceja warned that dimethicone is “a silicone that can coat the hair and prevent moisture and nutrients from reaching it.”

Parabens. “Parabens are preservatives that can mimic estrogen and disrupt hormonal balance,” Ceja said. It can result in hair loss.

“Parabens are preservatives that can mimic estrogen and disrupt hormonal balance,” Ceja said. It can result in hair loss. Sodium chloride. Ceja said this ingredient is a salt used to thicken the shampoo and conditioner. However, sodium chloride can have the opposite effect on your hair. “ Sodium chloride … can also dry the scalp and damage the hair follicles,” she said.

Sodium chloride … can also dry the scalp and damage the hair follicles,” she said. Formaldehyde. Ceja warned that this preservative can damage the hair follicles and cause hair loss. Found in some hair straighteners, calls to ban the ingredient for other risks (cancer) at the federal level were delayed as of January 2025.

Other tips for improving hair volume

Whether you have luck thickening hair with ingredients or not, taking a holistic approach will put you in the best position to see results.

Massage the scalp

Massages do the whole body good — scalp included. Also, scalp health is essential for hair health. “Massaging the scalp with a caffeine or niacinamide-based serum increases blood flow, which can promote thicker hair over time,” Kopelman said.

Condition

Scandizzo wants to clear up a common myth about men’s hair health. “There is a misconception that men don’t need to condition their hair after washing,” Scandizzo said. “But as they age, it becomes even more essential to maintain hydration and overall hair health. A conditioner not only helps to hydrate and nourish the scalp in the same way a moisturizer does for your face, but the action of massaging the conditioner in is equally important as this helps to stimulate blood flow to the scalp.

Avoid overwashing and heat styling

Give your hair a break to prevent thinning and breakage. Kopelman said excessive hair washing and styling can weaken strands, allowing breakage and thinning to occur.

Use a hair dryer and a round brush

When you do apply heat to the hair, Kopelman said there’s a “best” way to go about things. “Lifting hair at the roots while blow drying can instantly create more volume,” Kopelman explained.

Opt for specific styling products …

Scandizzo suggests opting for styling products that don’t work against you. “Always use styling products that are either water soluble or can be washed out with a shampoo,” Scandizzo said. “Products that cannot be washed out can easily create buildup, clog hair follicles, and decrease hair density.”

… and avoid other styling products

On that note, Scandizzo says there are some products worth skipping. “The biggest mistake I see with thinning hair is using products that are too heavy or leave a wet finish,” he said. “Typically, gels and shine products do this. They clump the hair together and give the appearance that the hair is even thinner than it is. Products with shine also make the scalp look shinier and more visible.”

What to do if these ingredients and tips don’t make hair thicker

First, speaking with a doctor is never a bad idea.

“If someone’s hair is still thinning, as a stylist, I would recommend that they schedule a visit to their physician,” Ceja said. “There are times where hair loss is an internal issue more than a cosmetic issue.”

If there isn’t an underlying condition in play, Kopelman said you may expand your playbook.

“If hair is still thinning, strategic haircuts and styling products can help,” he said. “A textured or layered cut can add the illusion of thickness, while a matte-finish styling powder or clay provides grip and volume without weighing hair down. If coverage is a major concern, a well-fitted hat or a stylish cap can be a confidence booster. However, for long-term solutions, medical treatments like minoxidil, finasteride, or a hair transplant should be considered.”

Concluding thoughts

While some men may embrace baldness, others may find thinning hair stressful. There are tons of products with ingredients that promise to help you find fuller locks. Research is limited, but experts share that some men may achieve thicker hair with biotin, aloe vera, keratin, caffeine, and some B vitamins, to name a few. You’ll often find these ingredients in shampoos, conditioners, and styling products. Other ingredients can have the opposite effect, including parabens and silicons. Hair loss can be a product of aging, but sometimes it’s a sign of an underlying condition, so it’s always a good idea to talk to a physician if you are concerned.