The 9 Best Tinted Moisturizers To Wear All Day

Tinted moisturizers are that hybrid skincare product most men don’t know they need. It gives your face the hydration it needs with a touch of light coverage to help minimize the appearance of skin imperfections. You’ll also want to ensure that the best tinted moisturizer you choose provides your skin with UVA/UVB protection to prevent sun damage and premature aging.

You might be asking yourself, what is a tinted moisturizer, and is it the same thing as regular moisturizer or makeup? A tinted moisturizer is exactly what it sounds like, a moisturizing cream that blends into your skin seamlessly to provide a slight skin tint similar to a foundation. The difference lies in the amount of coverage. Whereas a foundation gives you full coverage and is heavier on the skin, a tinted moisturizer is typically sheer to give you a natural appearance and subtle glow.

So if you’re looking for that skin product that will give you a little bit of coverage while still looking natural, you’ll want to try adding in a tinted moisturizer to your skincare regimen. From drugstore brands to high-end, we’ve found the best-tinted moisturizers to help you achieve that natural summer glow with maximum SPF protection all year long.

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

This 100% mineral filter sunscreen will give you a sheer tint and natural glow. This formula is lightweight and will blend seamlessly into your skin, no matter the tone. You’ll get protection from the sun, while still looking sun-kissed with this broad-spectrum SPF 30 tinted moisturizer.

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50

The Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 is a weightless fluid moisturizer that combines 100% mineral filters that will offer you UVA/UVB protection and give you an even finish. This tinted moisturizer is ideal for all skin types and even great for those with sensitive skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45

This formulation from Peter Thomas Roth combines zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to protect your skin from aging UVA/UVB rays, while vitamin C helps to brighten your skin. If you often find yourself trying to blend redness, this vanishing tint will counteract that for a natural-looking finish.

Dermalogica Sheer Tint SPF20

If you’re still a little unsure about wearing tinted moisturizers, you might want to start with something light. Try Dermalogica’s Sheer Tint SPF 20. This lightly tinted hydrating treatment helps to improve the skin’s texture and reduce fine lines with its key ingredient — hyaluronic acid.

Lab Series Instant Fix BB Tinted Moisturized SPF 35

The Instant Fix BB Tinted Moisturized SPF 35 from Lab Series was made with men in mind. If you’re looking for a little more coverage than the traditional tinted moisturizer, a BB cream will help blur imperfections. And best of all, this formulation features state-of-the-art color technology to match most skin tones.

No7 Dual Action Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

Want long-lasting hydration with sun protection and radiant skin? Then reach for No7 Dual Action Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15. You’ll get a hint of color that’s great for all skin types.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

This self-described “multitasker” offers SPF 30 protection, gives soothing hydration that’s safe for sensitive skin, and bestows a natural, luminous finish. If your skin is irritated easily by moisturizers, this tinted moisturizer is formulated with colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to soothe skin and reduce irritation.

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer

The BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer gives you the benefits of makeup, hydration, and SPF protection. This gel cream is lightweight and oil-free, so you don’t have to worry about it clogging your pores.

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

With 24 hour hydration that won’t crease, cake, or settle into fine lines, you’ll love how this makes your skin feel. This tinted moisturizer is safe for all skin types.

