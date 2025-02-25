What’s the deal with probiotic skincare? Here’s what experts say

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is probiotic skincare? What probiotics are good for the skin? How to choose a probiotic for skincare How long does it take for probiotics to improve skin? Concluding thoughts

Gut health is a buzzy term on social media. As a result, all things probiotics have seemingly seeped onto Instagram tiles, into TikTok videos, and our general consciousness. The research on eating probiotic-rich foods like Greek yogurt is convincing from a gut health standpoint. Lately, “probiotic skincare” has risen in popularity, with social media influencers reporting that products give them smoother, clearer looks. What’s the deal?

“Probiotics are the good bacteria that can provide various health benefits when consumed either through food or supplements,” said Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD, a dermatologist and co-founder of Beautycore. “Probiotics can live in your gut, skin, mucosal surfaces, and other areas of your body. They are beneficial in that they support a healthy microbiome and keep harmful bacteria in check to reduce inflammation. Overall, probiotics support skin and gut health.”

Recommended Videos

Dermatologists and two other skincare pros shared their thoughts on probiotic skincare, including tips for choosing (and avoiding) products.

What is probiotic skincare?

The definition is in the name.

“Applying products that contain living microorganisms to enhance skin health has become known as probiotic skincare,” said Flora Rahmani, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP-BC, the owner of Flora Spa and Beauty in Woodland Hills, California. “By including live cultures of friendly bacteria or prebiotics that support the growth of beneficial germs on the skin, these products seek to restore the balance of skin bacteria. The intention is to lessen the signs of skin conditions and assist the skin in preserving a healthy balance.”

Turegano explained that disruption to skin and gut microbiomes can lead to issues with everything from digestion and immune functioning to inflammation. Skincare is an inside-out ordeal.

“When it comes to the skin, exposure to pollutants along with stress factors and dietary choices can disrupt the balance of microorganisms on the skin’s surface,” Turegano explained. “This contributes to common skin concerns such as rosacea and acne, as well as premature aging signs, like wrinkles and fine lines. Probiotics are important because they help strengthen the skin barrier, reduce inflammation, and restore the balance, keeping our microbiomes healthy.”

Turegano reported that some other benefits of probiotic skincare’s ability to restore a natural balance of bacteria to the skin include:

Preventing breakouts

Calming and reducing redness

Soothing issues associated with eczema , rosacea, and sensitive skin



Improving skin elasticity, leading to firm and plump skin



Improving skin clarity and tone

What probiotics are good for the skin?

Reading skincare labels can feel as confusing as cracking open a dictionary in a language you’ve never spoken. Probiotic skincare can add to those feelings, but knowing what you’re looking for and at can help.

Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, says common probiotics in skincare products include:

L actobacillus, which helps with hydration and calming irritation

Bifidobacterium, which supports skin barrier function

Ferments, such as rice or kombucha, which help nourish and balance skin

Graf says you also may see ingredients like “inulin” and “oat extract.” These are prebiotics and feed the good bacteria.

You’ll find probiotic ingredients in numerous types of skincare products.

Valerie Aparovich, a biochemist and certified cosmetologist-aesthetician at OnSkin, says common products with probiotics include:

Cleansers

Toners

Aftershave lotions

Moisturizers

Masks

Sunscreens

“The best effect, however, can be obtained from leave-on products like serums and creams designed for the skin’s barrier enhancement,” Aparovich said. “They usually contain a higher percentage of these active ingredients and stay on the skin longer, doing their job consistently throughout the day or night.”

Will probiotics clear my skin?

There’s no cure-all product, but you may have some success with a probiotic skincare product. “They may help, especially if breakouts are linked to an imbalanced skin microbiome,” Graf said. “Look for lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, which are great for calming inflammation and reducing acne-related irritation.”

However, there are no guarantees.

“If your breakouts are hormonal or caused by something else, you may need additional treatments,” Graf clarified. “It’s important to note [that] moisture barrier support is essential for the microbiome to function.”

What is the best probiotic for skin dermatitis?

Skin dermatitis refers to skin inflammation. Symptoms include rashes, redness, and irritation. Atomic dermatitis (eczema), contact dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis are common types. Probiotic skincare products might have a place in soothing symptoms. ”

“For dermatitis, lactobacillus and bifidobacterium are top picks because they help strengthen the skin barrier and reduce inflammation,” Graf said, adding that streptococcus thermophilus might boost hydration, a potential win for people with eczema.

How to choose a probiotic for skincare

With so many types of probiotic skincare products — and probiotics — choosing the best one for you is an important task that might feel rather tall. Indeed, probiotic skincare product choice is not one a-size-fits-all task. However, these tips can help you find the best fit for you.

Talk to a dermatologist. This one is especially important if you already see a dermatologist for skin issues like eczema or acne. “Before using any type of probiotic skincare product, especially severe cases, you should consult a dermatologist to provide the best plan of action,” Turegano said.

This one is especially important if you already see a dermatologist for skin issues like eczema or acne. “Before using any type of probiotic skincare product, especially severe cases, you should consult a dermatologist to provide the best plan of action,” Turegano said. Look for live or fermented ingredients. Graf reported that f erments, like rice or kombucha, can nourish the skin microbiome and provide long-term perks.

erments, like rice or kombucha, can nourish the skin microbiome and provide long-term perks. Use reputable brands. The grooming market is flooded these days — we likely don’t have to tell you that. “To ensure that probiotics aren’t just labeled ingredients but are alive and working, opt for reputable brands that follow adequate manufacturing practices and conduct clinical trials to test the efficiency of their products,” Aparovich explained. Browse the website, read reviews on third-party sites, and contact the brand with questions to vet your top choices.

The grooming market is flooded these days — we likely don’t have to tell you that. “To ensure that probiotics aren’t just labeled ingredients but are alive and working, opt for reputable brands that follow adequate manufacturing practices and conduct clinical trials to test the efficiency of their products,” Aparovich explained. Browse the website, read reviews on third-party sites, and contact the brand with questions to vet your top choices. Opt for the total package. The product and ingredients aren’t all that matters. Before unboxing your product, check the box. “Probiotic skincare should be packaged well, airtight, and UV protected to maintain its potency,” Graf advised.

The product and ingredients aren’t all that matters. Before unboxing your product, check the box. “Probiotic skincare should be packaged well, airtight, and UV protected to maintain its potency,” Graf advised. Avoid harsh preservatives, fragrances, or alcohols, which can lessen the efficacy of the probiotics. Go easy on your skin. “ Choose formulas with gentle, microbiome-friendly preservation systems,” Turegano said. Graf added that alcohols, sulfates, and parabens are in her no-fly zone.

Choose formulas with gentle, microbiome-friendly preservation systems,” Turegano said. Pair with prebiotics. “Prebiotics, like inulin or oat extract, help feed the good bacteria, making probiotics more effective,” Graf said.

Beware of expiration dates. If you bought the probiotic product a while ago, take a look at the expiration date. “ Check product expiration dates and cease using items when their shelf life has passed,” Rahmani said.

If you bought the probiotic product a while ago, take a look at the expiration date. “ Eat up. Take a holistic view of “probiotic skincare,” and remember that topical treatments don’t replace a nourishing diet. Graf suggested eating probiotic-rich foods, such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and Greek yogurt, to boost gut health (and skin health). “A balanced gut can help reduce inflammation, support hydration, and even improve conditions like acne or eczema,” Graf said.

How long does it take for probiotics to improve skin?

Graf said people typically start noticing changes in two to four weeks, with consistent use of a probiotic skincare product, but the most significant results can take closer to eight to 12 weeks to see.

Rahmani agrees that probiotic skincare is not an overnight fix.

“Being patient is crucial because probiotics may not have an immediate impact on the skin,” Rahmani said.

In fact, the first signs you should look for are signs that the product may not be right for you.

“To check for any reactions, wait at least 24 hours after applying a probiotic to your face,” Rahmani said. “Continue using it if no reaction occurs.”

Aparovich said that signs you shouldn’t use a product include:

Irritation

Itching

Burning

Dryness

Tightness

Blackheads

Other discomfort or new adverse issues with the skin

“These might indicate an allergic reaction or that the product isn’t suitable for your skin type, respectively,” Aparovich said.

Even if you don’t experience unwanted side effects, there’s a chance a probiotic product isn’t best for you.

“If a probiotic skincare product doesn’t seem to be helping after a few months, it might not be the right one for your skin,” Graf said.

A dermatologist or aesthetician can help you find a better fit for your needs.

Concluding thoughts

Probiotics are “good bacteria” that live within the gut. Probiotic-rich foods can balance bacteria in the body, keeping harmful bacteria at bay and lowering inflammation. It can boost gut — and skin — health. However, probiotics are also found in skincare products, like aftershave lotions, moisturizers, and serums. Topical use of probiotics might help with a range of issues, including breakouts, eczema, rosacea, aging, and more, in part by strengthening the skin’s barrier and mitigating issues caused by stressors like the environment.

There are several types of probiotics, and the best one for you depends on your needs. For instance, lactobacillus can boost hydration, while ferments can nourish and balance the skin. Speaking with a dermatologist before using a probiotic product is good, especially if you’re already seeing one for acne, eczema, and other skin issues. Opt for reputable brands and products with live, active ingredients. Pairing a probiotic product with a prebiotic can increase effectiveness. Look for signs of irritation, like redness. Patience is important, but if you don’t see results in two to three months, consider trying something else.