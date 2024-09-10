 Skip to main content
Get a head start: 40% off Halloween costumes and decor at Target

Target Halloween costume deals and decor with lots to choose from
Target

It’s never too early to start shopping for Halloween, especially when the fall season rolls around. I mean, come on, it’s September! If you’re ready to dive in and see what you can find, Target has an incredible Halloween sale going on right now. It’s your chance to save up to 40% off Halloween costume deals and decor for the season. There are tons of blow-up decorations, costumes — for kids and adults — and even a huge . When you’re ready to cook up some witch’s brew, take a look. There are like 50 pages of items on sale with hundreds of options.

Is it ever too early to shop Halloween costume deals and seasonal decor?

No. But again, it’s September. We’re a little over a month away from the big holiday so it’s time to stock up. Why wait until the last minute and pay full price for everything when you don’t have to?

There are costumes on sale for pets and people, including adults and kids. You also have a ton of options when it comes to spooky-themed decor. There are inflatables and blow-ups, actual decor to hang or place around your home, outdoor and indoor sets, and so much more. You might even be surprised to see Disney-themed gear in there. From to spooky Mickey and Minnie decorations to and even a big, , you’ll want to take a peek. I’ve even come across some Star Wars and Beetlejuice stuff in there.

It’s a wild, wild Halloween world folks.

I also want to give you some idea of the savings you can expect, especially since I’m espousing all the items and not talking about the prices. This is $41, down from $80, which saves you $39. Or, how about this expansive for only $15, normally $29, saving you $14. That set would be perfect for trunk-or-treat.

Not a fan of stuff that’s too intense? Try this comical for $90, instead of $118, saving you $28. What about this for $43, instead of $57, saving you $14?

I could continue listing great deals all day, but this page would quickly fill up with more nonsense and neither of us wants that. I think it’s best to go check out the sale for yourself.

