The 12 best luxury all-inclusive resorts around the world in 2024

A vacation or a trip away is about relaxing, or rather taking a break from the bustle and monotony of daily life. There are some amazing luxury hotel chains to visit, sure. Still, the best trips unburden you by including the preparation of your meals and drinks, offering an abundance of activities with minimal planning, and more. The less you have to do, the better. If you’ve never been on an all-inclusive trip before, that’s precisely the point. Everything is included and prepared for you, and there’s really no need to pay for much else — often, your food and drinks are covered. You can tip, buy some souvenirs, and maybe try out a few snacks or meals outside of what’s available, but again, you don’t have to fret about it if you don’t want to. Surprisingly, there are a lot of all-inclusive resorts and destinations if you know where to look. Pack your bags, don’t forget your suntan lotion, and let’s explore.

Alila Ventana Big Sur

Big Sur, California

Included: Food, non-alcoholic drinks, amenities

Alcohol Extra: Yes

If you live in the United States, you might not think about an all-inclusive inside the country, but the Alila Ventana Big Sur resort is inarguably one of the most beautiful places to stay. It’s near the redwood groves, California’s incredible coastal forest with one-of-a-kind fauna. There are nearly 60 guest rooms, each with a balcony or private deck, incredible views, and a fully stocked mini-bar. Meals and most amenities are included, although alcohol is extra. There’s a mountainside spa on site, plenty of pools, and Japanese-style hot baths.

Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Included: Food, drinks, amenities, activities

Alcohol Extra: Yes

Al Maha is billed as a desert oasis and hideaway, about 45 minutes from the city, with over 40 gorgeous suites. It’s part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection and offers all-you-can-eat gourmet food, with three meals a day, and a nearby Terrace Bar to kick back and have a drink after your adventures. Other amenities include an on-site spa, private decks for each room, a desert safari, and a plunge pool. Two activities are included with the price of your stay.

andBeyond Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge

Botswana, Africa

Included: Food, drinks, amenities, activities

Alcohol Extra: Yes

This spectacular safari destination in the grassy plains of South Africa is rich with animals and wildlife like you’ve never seen before. The luxury resort is also something to behold, and your accommodations include safari tours, boat tours, meals, and drinks.

Castle Hot Springs

Morristown, Arizona

Included: Food, amenities

Alcohol Extra: Yes

If your idea of a getaway is a tranquil hideaway in a beautiful part of the country with views you’ll probably never find again, Castle Hot Springs should be your first choice. As a bonus, you don’t need a passport to visit. Located about an hour from Phoenix and filled with bungalows and cabins, this resort offers free meals, amenities, and more. If you want alcohol, you can also add on a drink credit for $25 per day per guest.

Grand Velas Los Cabos

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Included: Food, drinks, amenities, activities, WiFi in the room

Alcohol Extra: No (Select alcohol is included)

If you want to escape daily life and visit an extraordinary place, why not stay at one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Baja California? Romantic couple retreats, family trips, or just some fun in the sun, you name it, it’s all possible at the Grand Velas Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The property features seven on-site restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, a spa, multiple pools, and more.

Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Included: Food, drinks, amenities, activities, free public WiFi

Alcohol Extra: No (Select alcohol is included)

Sister resorts, the Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, are two incredible and close properties in the Dominican Republic. Zilara is adults-only, while Ziva is family-friendly. Most notably, the Canapolis Waterpark is some of the most fun you’ll have at any age, and kids especially will love the fast and frenetic slides. There are restaurants, bars, and shops galore with various local cuisine. As a bonus, if you have Hyatt rewards points, you can use them to secure a reduced stay.

Jade Mountain

Soufriere, St. Lucia

Included: Food, drinks, amenities, activities

Alcohol Extra: No (Select alcohol is included)

Nestled in the Caribbean, Saint Lucia is a breathtaking island, and Jade Mountain is an all-inclusive resort on the coastline. That also makes it the perfect romantic getaway. There are a variety of packages, most of which include food and beverages along with access to some amenities and activities like water sports, yoga, and more.

Lizard Island Resort

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Included: Food, drinks, amenities, activities

Alcohol Extra: No (Select alcohol is included)

If you like snorkeling, diving, or water sports, you’ll love exploring the Great Barrier Reef, and the Lizard Island Resort is uniquely positioned to offer just that. As the name suggests, it’s situated on an island away from the mainland but includes everything you need to have a wonderful time. Luxury packages include fine dining, drinks, and a variety of experiences like a full-day reef tour, fishing charters, and more.

Mohonk Mountain House

New Paltz, New York

Included: Food, non-alcoholic drinks, amenities, activities, WiFi

Alcohol Extra: Yes

If you want to stay in the country and want something different from the paradise and island setting, Mohonk Mountain House is right up your alley. This faux Victorian property borrows many elements from European architecture, offering activities ranging from horseback riding to archery and axe throwing. Inclusive pricing comes with farm-to-table local cuisine, various activities, WiFi, and kids’ club access if you’re visiting with your family.

Nihi Sumba

Hoba Wawi, Sumba, Indonesia

Included: Food, non-alcoholic drinks, amenities, activities

Alcohol Extra: Yes

While there’s no direct travel to the secluded island — you have to fly to Bali and then hop on a connected flight — it’s well worth the trip. You’ll get amazing views of the Indian Ocean and access to property amenities like a private pool, horseback riding, and hiking trails. One of the more unique experiences is an open-air restaurant with a sandy floor — it’s like dining right on the beach.

Sandals Royal Caribbean

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Included: Food, drinks, amenities, activities, WiFi in the room

Alcohol Extra: No (Premium liquor and wine are included)

When it comes to all-inclusives, no other location or brand matches Sandals’ renown. This adults-only getaway is perfect if you want to kick back and relax in a waterfront villa, Maldives-style. Except it’s much closer to home, located in gorgeous Montego Bay, Jamaica. It’s a fantastic romantic getaway for couples, young or old, and makes for an ideal anniversary hotspot. Alcohol, premium liquor, and select wines are included, and bars are all over the property, including a swim-up bar. You also get unlimited dining at the nine on-site restaurants. It really puts the “inclusive” in all-inclusive.

The Westin Reserva Conchal

Playa Conchal, Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Included: Food, drinks, amenities, room service

Alcohol Extra: No (Select alcohol is included)

If you want to live on the beach for a while in one of the most beautiful locales in the world, visit the Westin Reserva Conchal off the coast of Costa Rica. Hundreds of rooms, a lagoon-style pool, family-friendly activities and amenities, and incredible cuisine await you. Several bars and restaurants are also on-site, so you don’t have to leave the property to make the most of your stay. Meals at resort restaurants are included, alongside select alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. You also have a minibar in your room that’s included and stocked once daily, and 24-hour complimentary room service is available, too.

All your questions about luxury all-inclusive resorts answered

What makes them an “all-inclusive” destination?

Anything “all-inclusive,” from cruises to resort stays, includes pretty much everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Usually, you have access to unlimited food, drinks —sometimes including adult beverages — activities, and entertainment. In most cases, all accessible amenities and events are on the resort property, but sometimes, you’ll receive vouchers to visit an off-property attraction or venue free or at a reduced price.

With the right all-inclusive trip, you can leave your wallet and most of your money at home if you bring any.

Is every all-inclusive resort the same?

No. Not only are they managed and owned by separate brands, but they also sometimes have different guidelines and inclusions. For example, an adult-themed all-inclusive might include free alcohol and adult beverages, while a family-based all-inclusive won’t — though alcohol packages might be available as an extra charge.

What to research before booking at an all-inclusive resort?

Here are a few things to consider before officially booking your trip:

Is airfare included, and how much does it cost?

Does it include open bar access, and if not, is there an alcohol package available, and how much is it?

Do you really get unlimited food and all-you-can-eat?

Are there food types that are not included, like shellfish or seafood?

How many restaurants are on the property, and which are included in your all-inclusive ticket price?

Is there an in-suite bar, and does it cost extra?

What activities and amenities are available and included?

Are there activities and events available for your family, particularly your children?

Is there a day camp or care center for kids?

Is WiFi access included, and is it even available for an extra charge?

How is gratuity handled? What about taxes? Will you have to pay these separately? Do you have to pre-pay?

What are the different types of all-inclusive destinations?

It helps to know the difference:

A la Carte: These resorts are similar to an all-inclusive, with many on-property amenities available and included in your stay, but you pick and choose which services you want.

These resorts are similar to an all-inclusive, with many on-property amenities available and included in your stay, but you pick and choose which services you want. Self-Catering: These resorts provide many amenities, and it’s up to you to use them. Most self-catering venues aren’t “all-inclusive” in that everything is included in your stay. Make sure you read the fine print.

These resorts provide many amenities, and it’s up to you to use them. Most self-catering venues aren’t “all-inclusive” in that everything is included in your stay. Make sure you read the fine print. Half-Board: Half-board resorts are extremely limited compared to all-inclusive resorts. They might offer Continental breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but only with basic selections, and there are no snacks or desserts. Unlimited drinks, meals, and extras are usually off the table.

Half-board resorts are extremely limited compared to all-inclusive resorts. They might offer Continental breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but only with basic selections, and there are no snacks or desserts. Unlimited drinks, meals, and extras are usually off the table. Full-Board: Full-board resorts take things further than half-board but are much more limited. Meals at certain restaurants, certain drinks, and specific amenities may be included, with more available than a half-board location, but the selections will always pale in comparison to a true all-inclusive.

Always prioritize what you’re looking for, and double-check that it’s available before signing the invoice. Some beach resorts might include alcohol and adult beverages, but top-shelf liquors cost extra. Others might include certain meals like breakfast or lunch, meaning you’ll have to fend for yourself come dinner time.

The limitations mean these resorts cost less overall, which can be good if you’re not interested in full liquor packages or extra amenities like waterparks. But if there’s something you know you’ll want to experience, make sure it’s included.

