The Best Luxury Hotels in Portland, Oregon

The quirky little PNW city of Portland, Oregon, is known for its eccentric art scene, the bounty of breweries, boozy, foodie attractions, an abundance of strip clubs, and proximity to delightful outdoor offerings. Whatever your reason for visiting, you want a great place to stay. Or maybe you’re not visiting, but live there and are on the lookout for a fancy place for a quick staycation? In any case, we’ve decided to take a look at the best luxury hotels Portland has to offer.

Rest assured that the accommodation recommendations below have all been personally tested by our reviewer, a seasoned travel writer who has stayed at hundreds of hotels, hostels, resorts, and other lodgings all around the world. You can check in with confidence knowing that these hotels offer a genuinely luxurious experience.

The Heathman

For nearly 100 years, the Heathman has stood as one of the most renowned luxury hotels in Portland. Its rooms are so comfortably appointed that they feel less like hotel rooms than actual apartments. The whole place has an artistic vibe that is representative of Portland’s off-beat nature, and the service is outstanding. Be sure to eat at the upscale restaurant and pub Higgins, which is right down the street.

Jupiter Next

The original Jupiter Hotel has long been the temporary home to rock stars touring through town, and its recently opened luxury offshoot Jupiter Next continues to offer a hip, youthful, eastside vibe. The rooms are sort-of “Millennial-luxurious” in that they’re cool, comfortable, and well services, but have a more modern, minimalistic sense. The jungle-themed restaurant Hey Love adjoins via the lobby, and it’s a great place to meet up for drinks and a bite before hitting the town.

Hotel Lucia

Cranking up the “Keep Portland Weird” vibe — but luxuriously so — is Hotel Lucia. Its lobby is practically a gallery of strange art, and its rooms have a pleasantly vintage feeling to them. Not enough people take advantage of the elaborately bizarre sitting area in the lobby, but you should, because it’s delightfully strange. There’s also a fairly well-equipped gym, so you can get your art and your fitness.

Sentinel

From its impressively looming exterior (hence the name) to its luxurious lobby, to its sophisticated rooms, Sentinel truly ups the elegance. The décor is refined in every way, and the lobby links directly to Jake’s Grill, one of the best restaurants in town. The Jake’s happy hour is a must: Small plates for next to nothing. Bonus fact: Scenes from the Gus Van Sant, Keanu Reeves, River Phoenix film My Own Private Idaho were shot here. The hotel’s classy rooms were dressed down to look like junkie squats.

Hotel Zags

Tucked away in a quiet corner of southern downtown, Hotel Zags has a sleek, hip vibe that is accentuated by the addition of the Gear Shed — where you can borrow cameras, bicycles, skateboards, hiking backpacks, fishing gear, and more — and a game room. The rooms are comfortable in every way, and boast a sophisticated vibe. The patio restaurant is a solid place to assemble your crew before venturing into the downtown nightlife.

The Nines

With a reputation for being one of the most upscale hotels in town, the Nine’s offers an artistic, modern décor, outstanding service, and a rooftop restaurant with one of Portland’s best views. It also has an ideal location right in the heart of downtown. To get the full breadth of the Portland experience, head around the corner to the Yamhill Pub — one of the most delightfully grimy punk rock bars you’ll ever see.

Kimpton Hotel Vintage

Kimpton has two great hotels in Portland, but Hotel Vintage is the standout. With its slick, ultra-modernist, art-forward décor, it’s an undeniably cool place to stay. The rooftop hot tub is a nice touch as well. What’s more, every night guests can enjoy a free wine reception where vineyard owners from the region showcase their wines.

The Hoxton

While most hotels on this list emphasize either classical luxury or contemporary refinement, the Hoxton somehow feels like it offers both. While the style is modern and cool, it also has a classic elegance. The staff and service are also first-rate. On the roof, you’ll find a bar and Mexican restaurant, the terrace of which offers a fantastic view of the upper downtown region. The food and drink menu will impress as well.

Hotel Eastlund

On the east side of the river, the Hotel Eastlund brings upscale accommodations to the convention center district. Oriented toward those visiting town for business, it’s a comfortable, cool option for meetings and conferences. The décor is uber-modernist — all glass and metal and color — and the rooftop restaurant Altabira City Tavern is popular among the locals. There’s also a decent onsite gym.

The Benson

Located directly in the heart of downtown, the Benson leans hard into the neo-classical vibe with its expansive, open lobby, its wooden, minimalist décor, and its refined rooms. It’s the kind of place you stay when you want to be treated really, really well. A tidbit that emphasizes this: Since the hotel first opened in 1913, every president starting with Taft has stayed there.

