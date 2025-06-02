 Skip to main content
Hermès just launched $15,000 headphones (and yes, they’re as luxe as you’d expect)

Leave it to Hermès to make listening a luxury experience

By
hermes headphones
Hermès

Hermès is making a serious style statement with its first-ever pair of luxury headphones – and yes, they’ll set you back $15,000. Created by the brand’s ultra-exclusive Ateliers Horizons division, these headphones are all about craftsmanship, design, and that unmistakable Hermès flair.

Inspired by the iconic Kelly bag, the design features hand-stitched leather, sleek metallic elements, and the kind of refined detailing that turns a tech accessory into a collectible you’ll have forever.

The luxury headphones will come in signature Hermès shades like naturel (dark beige), black, chocolate, rouge H (deep red), and Prussian blue, all subtle nods to the brand’s heritage.

Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Even though this launch is a bold move, it isn’t Hermès’ first foray into the audio space. The brand previously collaborated with Bang & Olufsen on headphones and even designed custom leather cases for Apple AirPods. 

The Ateliers Horizons team has also explored sound in unexpected ways before, crafting one-of-a-kind pieces like leather-wrapped jukeboxes and even a luxury boombox.

In other words, Hermès has been quietly tuning into the world of audio for years. But this time, they’ve simply turned up the volume.

As of now, most technical specs are still under wraps, but the emphasis here is clearly on design. With only a limited number expected to be made, these headphones are aimed at collectors, Hermès loyalists, and anyone looking to elevate their everyday essentials in the most luxurious way possible.

They officially launch this summer. So if you’ve ever wanted your headphones to match your Kelly bag, now’s your chance.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
