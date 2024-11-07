A watch with a dial tells a beautiful story

The new Hermès Arceau Robe Légère perfectly represents craftsmanship and art in a single timepiece. Everything, from the dial to the bezel, is a piece of art. One of the most eye-catching details is the horse on the dial.

Before it found its way to this magnificent watch, this piece of art was initially featured on a scarf designed by Théo de Gueltzl. Afterwards, skilled watchmakers imprinted it on the new Hermès Arceau Robe Légère watch.

Hermes is quite popular in watchmaking due to its rich history. It regularly launches exquisite pieces that reflect its deep history through imagery and art.

As a brand that focused on horse products in the 1800s, Hermes has always been proud of its story and wears its heart on its sleeve. That’s why it features horse-related art on its timepieces.

Well, the artistic image on the Hermès Arceau Robe Légère was brought to life by an old technique: paillonné enameling. This technique involves placing enamel on the surface of a dial to enhance its reflective properties.

The enamel is made from powdered glass, and it’s quite effective in accentuating the watch’s floral pattern.

Featuring a bezel with 71 diamonds, this new timepiece embodies style and elegance.

And when it comes to chronograph performance, it is powered by the H1912 self-winding movement, which can be viewed when the watch is flipped over, thanks to the clear caseback.

Only 24 pieces of this watch will be created.

Anyone interested in the watch has to contact the brand to get a quotation.