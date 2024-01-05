 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Travel tips: This is why your feet swell after flying (and how to prevent it)

It's annoying, but is it a problem?

Emily Caldwell
By
Close up of young man waiting for the plane at an airport
Cunaplus / Adobe Stock

While traveling by plane is certainly convenient, it doesn’t come without its own set of challenges. Economy seats on planes can leave you locked in place (literally) with little to no room to move around. Couple this with connecting or layover flights or long flights, and an entire travel day can go by without you moving your legs at all! If you’ve noticed your feet swelling after flying — don’t panic yet.

Foot and leg swelling during travel is uncomfortable and annoying, yet quite common. But is it cause for concern or simply an annoyance? Understanding why swelling occurs during travel and what to do about it is important to prevent circulation problems. Below, we’ll dive into what you need to know about travel swelling and travel tips to help you prevent this uncomfortable sensation next time you fly.

man sleeping on a plane
Ground Picture / Shutterstock

What causes swelling after travel?

Traveling at airports can be hectic — which means you’re likely to be thinking more about checking your bags, finding your gate, and printing your boarding passes for your travel. Once you’re finally aboard your flight and taken off, you’ll quickly realize there is no move around at all. The lack of movement when flying is the most common reason your feet, ankles, or legs may swell. By sitting for prolonged periods and having your feet on the floor, blood begins to pool in the legs, which causes this swelling (also known as edema). During travel, you might feel cramping or discomfort in your legs, but usually, you won’t notice the swelling until later or the day after flying.

Recommended Videos

According to the Mayo Clinic, the seated position of your legs while sitting on an airplane can also cause increased pressure in the veins in your legs. As pressure builds, especially on longer-duration flights, swelling can worsen as blood moves into the surrounding tissues. The longer you are sitting without movement, the more gravity will begin to pull the fluid down to your ankles or feet. One study even found that nearly 97% of people who fly on flights that are longer than seven hours experienced some form of edema in the feet, legs, or ankles.

Related

Although longer flights are usually the culprit, even short flights, such as two or three-hour flights, can cause swelling in some people.

Plane flying in the sky over mountains

Other contributing factors

  • Changes in exercise habits
  • Changes in water intake
  • Changes in food consumption

The most common reason for feet swelling after flying is simply the lack of movement. But this is not always the sole reason. During a hectic travel day, you’re off of your normal routine — which means changes in exercise habits, water intake, and food consumption. Perhaps you’re not drinking as much water as you would at home (or avoiding expensive airport bottled water) or consuming salty processed food at airport restaurants or food courts. Or maybe you’ve skipped your morning workout to catch your flight. All of these other contributing factors can cause or worsen swelling after flying as well.

Airplane aisle with passengers feet on both sides. Travel and transportation themed shot taken on board a commercial aircraft. Unrecognizable persons only. Toned image
william87 / Adobe Stock

Why you should care about swelling

Experiencing swelling in your ankles, feet, or legs after travel is usually just an annoyance and mostly harmless — yet that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay attention to it. While uncommon, some cases of foot or leg swelling from flying could be a sign of another medical condition known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). The lack of movement for extended periods and reduced blood flow in the veins can cause this condition to manifest.

Unlike harmless edema from long flights, a DVT often causes painful legs, redness around the ankle or foot, or skin that is warm to the touch. A DVT can also cause swelling in only one leg, whereas harmless flying edema is likely to cause swelling in both legs equally. Travel edema should resolve within a day or two at most. If you suspect your swelling may be a DVT, seek medical attention right away.

Seated man with feet propped up on luggage looks longingly out airport window at plane taking off
JESHOOTS.com / Pexels

Travel tips for preventing feet swelling after flying

Feet or leg swelling after flying is inconvenient, but it’s certainly not inevitable. There are several travel tips you can implement before, during, and after your flight to reduce the severity of your swelling. Take note for the next time you travel!

Hydration

Drinking plenty of water is one simple yet effective way to help you manage foot swelling. Swelling can cause your body to hold onto excessive fluids, which is worse when you are dehydrated. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your flight to stay hydrated and prevent your body from holding onto more fluid than necessary.

Compression socks

Compression socks, often worn by healthcare workers, are also useful to help manage swelling on long travel days. These socks (also called stockings) help to improve blood flow in the lower extremities and thereby reduce edema.

Stretch legs whenever possible

Have time in between a layover? Move around and stretch your legs as much as you can in between flights. If you only have one long flight, try to book an aisle seat, which can allow you to get up and move around periodically. Standing or even walking to the bathroom throughout the flight can help get the blood in your legs moving.

Man sitting in airplane looking out window with a laptop in his lap.
nicepix / Shutterstock

Summary

All in all, feet swelling after flying is an annoyance but is usually not cause for concern. By understanding the reason it occurs in the first place, you can tweak your travel habits to help combat swelling and reduce the severity. The more you fly, the better you’ll get at remembering these edema prevention tips.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance lifestyle, food, fitness, and nutrition/health writer with a B.S. in Health & Human Services from…
Why air travel feels so expensive: Airlines will make a record $118B in extra fees this year
Baggage, seat selection, and more — airlines are making us pay
Interior of an airport with people stanidng in the shadows in front of a window

Airlines worldwide are set to make an anticipated record high of nearly $118 billion in revenue from ancillary sales this year, according to a study from IdeaWorks and CarTrawler. Ancillary sales include baggage fees, seat selection, and other air travel surcharges that airlines add to the base price of your ticket — you’ve probably noticed them driving up the price of air travel recently.
The staggering earnings in 2023 represent a 7.7% surge from pre-pandemic records and highlight a profound shift in the airline industry’s revenue model. It also reflects a stark reality for travelers: the days of straightforward ticket prices are long gone. The study sheds light on this escalating trend, showcasing the various fees airlines impose on passengers and what’s driving the change.

Why do airlines charge so many extra fees?
In the quest for profitability amidst competitive — aka low — ticket pricing, airlines have turned to tacking on extra fees for travelers, transforming these once supplementary charges into a lucrative revenue stream. “Airfares, on an inflated adjusted basis, have been declining for more than a decade,” IdeaWorks president Jay Sorensen noted in the study. “Low fares and ancillary revenue are joined at the hip. You can’t have one without the other.”
But, as shown by the continued year-over-year revenue increase for add-on fees industry-wide, this is no longer a matter of only budget airlines asking passengers to foot the bill for bags, extra legroom, and other “amenities” in flight. Large airlines such as British Airways, Air France, and KLM have ventured into charging fees for premium business class seats, expanding the spectrum of ancillary charges across the pond.
American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines have been at the forefront of the fee frenzy in recent years. Baggage fees have been a substantial source of revenue for these carriers, with American Airlines’ baggage fees, Delta’s baggage fees, and United Airlines’ baggage fees contributing significantly to their bottom lines. It’s not just luggage; American Airlines and United Airlines seat selections are also now subject to additional fees, further intensifying the expense of flying.

Read more
Airline news: Alaska Airlines plans to buy Hawaiian Airlines, but it’s not a done deal (yet)
If the deal closes, Alaska Airlines will pay $1.9B for the airlines
Alaska Airlines plane flying in sky

Alaska Airlines announced Sunday it will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion. This leaves many customers wondering what this might mean for them, as well as the future of air travel. The merger will allow Alaska Airlines to triple flights from Hawaii to destinations across North America. It will also allow for long-haul flights to and from Asia. However, the merger is not finalized yet.
The details of the merger
The merger deal is expected to close at $1.9 billion and should create earnings of nearly $235 million over the next two years, according to Alaska Airlines. “We’ve always been a growth airline and, with this combination, we intend to grow more, both domestically and internationally,” Alaska’s chief executive, Ben Minicucci, said in an interview with the New York Times.

With the two airlines combined, service would be available to 138 destinations, including nonstop flights from the United States to locations in Central America, Mexico, Asia, and Australia. 
Possible hurdles to consider
The merging of the two airlines is likely to be criticized by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department, who recently won a lawsuit to break up a partnership between JetBlue Airways and American Airlines. The Justice Department has enforced antitrust laws to prevent mergers, acquisitions, and other deals that would reduce competition in the aviation industry.

Read more
TSA bans these popular holiday items, so don’t even try to bring them onto your next flight
TSA has a naughty list for holiday items
Security check sign in airport

Flying during the holidays comes with a unique interaction with TSA. The TSA rules become stricter as airports teem with festive travelers and all of their holiday-themed belongings. Before you bring your holiday goodies to the airport, however, it's important to be aware of what you can and cannot bring on the plane.

TSA liquid rules
Before diving into the specifics, it's important to be aware of the TSA liquid rules. The TSA liquids rule, often referred to as the 3-1-1 rule, applies to passengers bringing liquids in their carry-on luggage. 

Read more