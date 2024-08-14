 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Hot spot alert: International travel to Mexico climbs in 2024

Mexico tourism keeps increasing in 2024

By
Baja California, Mexico
Baja California, Mexico Lisha Riabinina via Unsplash

Global visitors keep flocking to Mexico, helping the country recover to pre-pandemic figures. Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) shows in the first half of 2024, 21.8 million international tourists arrived, marking a 6.24% increase compared to last year. Not only that, but tourist spending and air travel figures were up, showing the country’s wide-ranging appeal.

Mexico travel statistics continue to rise

San Miguel de Allende in Mexico
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Jezael Melgoza via Unsplash

Besides increased visitors in the first six months of 2024, Mexico also saw elevated tourist spending. Also, both national and international flights rose beyond pre-pandemic levels, showing the industry’s strong position. Those arriving from the U.S. continued to grow, with a significant increase compared to last year. Here’s the data.

Recommended Videos

So far in 2024, tourist spending in Mexico was $17.5 billion, for an increase of 7.7% year over year. That mark surpasses pre-pandemic levels by 34.6%, when $13.01 billion was spent in the first half of 2019.

According to the Tourism Ministry (Sectur), in the first half of 2024, 11.9 million travelers arrived in Mexico via air. That’s a 4.9% increase since 2023, and 18.6% more than the same timeframe in 2019. Part of that uptick was U.S. tourists, with 7.6 million traveling via air, an increase of 7.6% compared to 2023. 

During the same period, 79.5% of visitors arrived from the U.S., Canada, and Columbia. U.S. traveler figures were 7.61 million (a 7% increase), with 1.62 million from Canada (a 10% increase), and 312,960 from Colombia (a 13.1% increase).

Still, even with all the positive news, INEGI reported Mexico tourism figures remain 1.07% below pre-pandemic levels, when 22 million visited in the first half of 2019. Forecasting the rest of 2024, Sectur expects $31.6 billion in tourist spending and 55.3 million international visitors.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Want to go beach camping in California? You’ll love these gorgeous spots
If you're never pitched a tent on the beach in the Golden State, then these spots are good places to try it
The sun setting over the ocean

 

Are you yearning to ditch the daily grind and trade it for the soothing sounds of the ocean? Then California's coastal campgrounds are calling your name! Here's a guide to some of the best beach camping California spots that the state has to offer.
Northern California

Read more
The best places to visit in Mexico: Add these gorgeous spots to your bucket list
Add these destinations to your itinerary
Mexico

Are you planning a trip to Mexico this year? Whether you are a city lover seeking bustling metropolises, an outdoor enthusiast looking to soak up the sun on gorgeous beaches, or an adventurer on the hunt for unique experiences, Mexico has it all. From the ancient ruins of the Mayan civilization to the charming old towns and luxury resorts, this incredible country provides destinations that cater to all tastes and interests. These are just a few of the best places to visit in Mexico to get you inspired for your next vacation.
Cozumel

Cozumel, an undeveloped Mexican island in the Caribbean Sea, is a paradise for nature enthusiasts and relaxation seekers alike. As a popular cruise ship port, Cozumel offers a unique blend of natural beauty and vibrant local culture. Situated on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the second-largest coral reef system in the world, the island is known for its crystal-clear waters, making it a fabulous destination for scuba diving and snorkeling. 

Read more
Stay and surf: This Mexico resort takes you to the waves
This Mexico resort is great for surfers
Views from the moondeck of Secrets Resort

Moondeck of Secrets Resort Hyatt Corporation / Hyatt Corporation

Surfing offers a sensation unlike anything. There’s the wave rising underneath you, its energy apparent as it forms a mound. Then, the board begins to plane, and the glide begins, water flowing underneath. You pick your line, left or right, and rocket across the surface. It’s pure joy. 

Read more