You’ll soon need a visa to visit this incredible country

Be sure to add getting a visa into your travel plans for this country

Mark Reif
By
Panoramic view of Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro Mike Swigunski via Unsplash

When you want to experience it all, Brazil delivers in every way. Take in the views of Rio de Janeiro, with its mix of mountains and cityscapes. Sample flavorful, satisfying cuisine like Vatapá stew, containing shrimp, ground peanuts, coconut milk, and herbs. For wildlife enthusiasts, the Atlantic Forest contains nearly 900 bird species.

But soon, traveling there gets a little more complex. While a passport is the traditional key to international trips, in 2025, Brazil will require even more. Besides that, you’ll need to provide info not typically required to visit a new country. Here’s what that entails.

Here’s what you’ll need to travel to Brazil in 2025

Ocean view of Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro Jason Ortego via Unsplash

US citizens have it pretty good when traveling internationally. With a passport, they can visit 187 countries without needing a visa. That’s a lot to explore. But some countries require a visa, and Brazil joins that list starting in 2025. Not only that, but additional new requirements add busywork to prepping for your South American getaway. 

Starting on April 10, 2025, there’s a Brazil visa requirement for citizens of the US, Canada, and Australia. Part of the application process involves sharing bank account info, including your last six pay stubs or prior three checking or savings account statements. That’s not all.

If you don’t have $2,000 or more in your account, you’ll need a sponsor — usually a family member or friend — to vouch for you by signing an affidavit of support. That makes them your financial backup if the need arises.

Beyond that, you’ll also need to pay $80.90, a passport, proof of residence, a letter of intent, plane or bus tickets, and reservations for lodging. Whew. 

Though that might seem like a lot, the US has similar requirements for Brazilian tourists. They also need a visa, and to obtain one, must have a passport and pay $185 to apply. That process can also involve an interview at an embassy, proof of financial means, and the reason for their trip. 

How US citizens can apply for a Brazilian visa

Waterfalls of Igauzú Falls in Brazil
Igauzú Falls Gábor Sz. via Unsplash

For your trip to Brazil, you’ll have to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. But it’s worth it. The country offers a vacation like nowhere else, from Rio’s vibrant culture to Iguazú Falls’ natural wonders

To apply for a Brazilian visa, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website to get the ball rolling. Detailed instructions guide you through the process, and before you know it, you’ll be good to go.

Brazil provides an eclectic getaway, from mountain vistas to traditional cuisines. There’s always something new to explore. But in 2025, the Brazil visa requirement for US citizens adds another layer to your trip. The online application streamlines the process, leaving you time for more important things, like planning where to go, what to see, and what foods to try. Time to start planning!

