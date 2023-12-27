 Skip to main content
Breitling releases new Superocean series inspired by the Scottish Highlands

Channel the spirit of the Scottish Highlands

Sarah Veldman
By
Breiling Superocean Heritage '57 Highlands four watches
Breitling

If you’ve been binge-watching the latest season of The Crown, or you’re simply craving some of that good ole fresh Highlands breeze, we’ve got just the watch for you. Breitling, the iconic watchmaker known for pushing boundaries, has once again captured our attention with the release of the Superocean Heritage ’57 Highlands Collection. Inspired by the rugged beauty of the Scottish Highlands, this series of timepieces transcends the ordinary and introduces a breath of fresh air into the world of luxury watches and watches for men.

Breitling has ingeniously channeled misty landscapes, ancient castles, and the undeniable charm of the Scottish Highlands into the design of the Superocean Heritage ’57, creating a collection that is as visually striking as it is technically proficient. The watches pay homage to the adventurous spirit of the famous destination, and every glance at your wrist is a journey into the heart of the country.

Breitling watches don’t shy away from making a statement, and neither do the Superocean Heritage ’57 Highlands pieces. The collection features vibrant colors, including a daring orange, a deep blue reminiscent of Scottish lochs, and a lush green that echoes the landscape’s verdant hills. Furthermore, it’s intriguing to witness Breitling’s commitment to pushing boundaries and challenging the notion that dive watches must exclusively cater to a life submerged.

The Breitling Superocean Heritage ’57 specifics

The Breitling Superocean Heritage ’57 stands as a marvel of watch engineering, boasting an exquisite fusion of materials and cutting-edge features. Crafted with precision, the case material combines the robustness of stainless steel with the opulence of 18k red gold, offering a striking visual contrast that defines sophistication. Its water resistance, rated at 10 bars, ensures not just style but functionality, making it a reliable companion in various environments.

With a diameter of 38 mm and a thickness of 9.3 mm, this timepiece strikes the perfect balance between presence and wearability. Weighing approximately 110.5 grams, the watch embraces your wrist with a substantial yet comfortable feel, while the power reserve of approximately 42 hours speaks to the watch’s efficiency, ensuring it keeps ticking throughout the day.

Delving into the technical data, the Breitling 10 caliber powers the self-winding mechanical movement, vibrating at 28,800 vph and adorned with 25 jewels for optimal performance. The case is not just housing; it’s a meticulously designed entity with a screwed-in case back, a bidirectional ratcheted bezel, and a non-screw-locked crown with two gaskets.

The crystal, a cambered sapphire, glare proofed on both sides, adds a layer of durability and clarity to the design. The stainless steel strap, presented as a curved metal bracelet, seamlessly complements the overall aesthetic with a folding clasp and buckle made of stainless steel, perfectly sized at 16 mm. Of course, we can’t forget the complimentary second strap in a tweed material, in case you forgot that these watches are all about Scotland.

Breitling Superocean Heritage '57 blue
Breitling

Available for a limited duration

The official price stands at $6,250. In a departure from the conventional model of either entering the standard production line or only coming out as a few exclusive watches, the Breitling Superocean Heritage ’57 Highlands series is set to grace the market for a limited duration. During this undisclosed timeframe, these four models, inspired by the Scottish Highlands, will only be available in the quantity Breitling produces.

