Love Blancpain watches? The new Fifty Fathoms 70th anniversary Act 3 is a two-tone masterpiece

What a followup to the Blancpain x Swatch collab

Sarah Veldman
By
Blanpain Fifty Fathoms Act 3
Blancpain / Blancpain

Blancpain, a name synonymous with luxury watches, has once again captivated watch enthusiasts with its latest watch – the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 3. If you’re passionate about high-end watches, especially Blancpain, this timepiece is a must-have — and is a fantastic followup to the company’s collaboration with Swatch. The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms is undeniably an icon in the world of dive watches. Its fascinating journey began in 1953 when Jacques Fiechter, the CEO of Blancpain and a fan of scuba diving, envisioned a purpose-built dive watch. The Fifty Fathoms soon found itself in the hands of French military divers Bob Maloubier and Claude Riffaud during their underwater missions in 1954.

This Blancpain watch served as the model for contemporary diving watches because of its durability, outstanding readability, and remarkable depth (up to 91 meters) of water resistance. Its automatic movement was a game-changer, reducing the need for frequent winding and making it ideal for divers. Over the years, it gained immense popularity among military, professional, and recreational divers, earning its place as a professional timekeeping instrument.

Act 3: A tribute to heritage

In the late 1950s, the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms underwent an evolution to enhance safety for divers. A distinctive feature was added – a circular water-tightness indicator with a colored disc on the dial. This indicator allowed divers to verify their watch’s water resistance, ensuring their safety during dives. The model with this feature became known as the “MIL-SPEC,” serving American combat swimmers.

Blancpain has a history of paying homage to its heritage, and the Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 3 is a testament to this tradition. While the brand revisited the military-inspired look and moisture indicator in 2017, this Blancpain watch is a step further in celebrating its roots. With its stunning two-tone black-bronze color combination, the Act 3 quickly catches the eye. This watch is a perfect recreation of the original Fifty Fathoms, replicating the old design in a contemporary masterpiece.

The 1154.P2 movement is housed in a 9K Bronze Gold case that is water resistant to 30 bar and 41.30 mm in diameter, replicating the proportions of the iconic MIL-SPEC model. This clock has dual barrels that provide an amazing 100-hour power reserve, while a silicon balance spring protects the movement from magnetic interference.

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Act 3
Blancpain / Blancpain

Luxury exclusivity

The Act 3’s design elements are a nod to vintage aesthetics. The matte black dial and the rotating bezel with a black ceramic insert feature vintage Super-LumiNova, matching the case’s color while ensuring optimal legibility. The Blancpain logo adopts a vintage font, and for the first time, it’s accompanied by the words “Fifty Fathoms.” Durability and functionality are not sacrificed in this contemporary structure. A ceramic inlay is part of the unidirectional rotating bezel, and the box-shaped glass is made from scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. The watch has a 300-meter water-resistant certification.

The case material is one of the most appealing characteristics of this watch. While previous models were constructed of steel and German silver, which has a low magnetic signature, the Act 3 takes a risk by being composed of bronze-gold. This rare contemporary alloy with 37.5% gold, 50% copper, silver, palladium, and gallium provides a touch of exclusivity. It is not only corrosion-resistant, but it may also be worn against the skin.

The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 3 is not just any watch; it’s a collector’s dream. This timepiece is released in a limited edition of only 555 pieces, giving it that air of exclusivity.

