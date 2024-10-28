 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

You’ll love the new Glashütte Original PanoLunarInverse watch

Everything to know about the new Glashütte Original PanoLunarInverse watch

By
PanoLunarInverse
PanoLunarInverse Glashütte / Glashütte

Thanks to its unique and pioneering design, the original PanoLunarInverse model caught everyone’s attention after it was launched into the market in 2014. Actually, the team behind this timepiece overturned the watch’s movement and placed a stylish dial on its back.

Now, ten years later, in an effort to make the watch more stylish, Glashütte Original introduced a new PanoLunarInverse watch, which is manufactured from platinum. As a result, a few changes have been made to the original calibre to make it even more stylish than it was.

Recommended Videos

Every element featured on the calibre, from the swan-neck adjuster to the balance bridge, is showcased on the dial.

First, the revamped calibre comes with an elegant hours-and-minutes dial complemented by a huge moon phase disc. A sapphire disc covers the disc to create room for the dial. Since the moon phase disc draws inspiration from the sky, it has aventurine glass material designed to look like the nighttime sky due to the star-filled background.

And while the subdials are enclosed with a black ring, a large section of the dial has a silverish allure, creating a beautiful contrast between the two colors.

The watch’s dial is characterized by an interesting laser-imprinted pattern, which is accentuated by the blue and purple screws. Since this timepiece is available in a synthetic strap and an alligator strap, it offers different styling options.

As a limited edition watch, only 2000 pieces of the 2024 PanoLunarInverse have been rolled out into the market. Each piece retails at $42,600.

Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
These new Japanese-inspired Grand Seiko watches are exclusive to the European market
Check out these new Grand Seiko watches: the SBGY040 Chisen Teien and SBGW321 Nishikigoi
Grand Seiko SBGW321G

Grand Seiko has just announced that it’s planning to roll out the SBGY040 and SBGW321 into the European market in November. Since this brand develops watches for multiple continental regions, the SBGW321 and SBGY040 will be released in Europe. These new timepieces from Grand Seiko are inspired by elements found in the Japanese aqua environment.

As a watch that draws inspiration from a red Japanese Koi fish, the Grand Seiko SBGW321’s dial has some deep-red hues, which are complemented by a scaly pattern.

Read more
Adidas’ newest Samba is here – and you’ll need a pair in your closet
Adidas Samba OG Made in Italy in Tan
sideview of the Adidas Samba OG Made in Italy

Fans of the retro sneaker trend know the value and influence Adidas Samba has had on footwear trends as of late. Whether it’s vibrant prints or sleek colorways, the Samba sneaker has transformed in various ways to fit into different styles and wardrobes. However, Adidas’ newest iteration of the Samaba is one of the chicest and most sophisticated versions the company has ever released. Part of Adidas’ ‘Made In Italy’ series, the newest Samba drop sees the sneaker transformed with a hand-polished calf leather that will slowly patina over time. As with dress shoes of similar materials, this leather-crafted Samba gives the look and feel of a luxurious sneaker. 
Samba OG 'Made in Italy'

Only the second of this Italian-designed series, the newest Samba release follows the path of previous iterations that saw the famed sneaker in a black and white croc textured pattern. Unlike those drops, the newest Samba gives the illusion of a high-quality Italian dress shoe. Adding to this style are the hand-painted finishes used on the sneakers, making each pair unique. Boosting the sophisticated release is the one-of-a-kind Made in Italy white box and dust bag in which the sneakers are delivered. Finishing off the sneaker are the typical white laces and rubber outsoles. Those looking to purchase the newest premium Samba can start October 7th at 7 am PDT via Adidas’ CONFIRMED app, Adidas online, and select retailers. Although modeled after the Samba, these leather sneakers are priced higher at $350. However, with the quality and premium details that have gone into this new iteration, they're likely to sell out quickly.

Read more
The new Apple Watch Series 10 hits the market with a sleek design
What to know about the Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10

In the 2024 September product launch event, Apple released the long-awaited Apple Watch Series 10, unveiling a stylish and sleek piece with advanced functionalities. “Apple Watch Series 10 builds on a decade of breakthrough innovations to offer the most advanced version yet, with even more intelligence, our biggest wearable display, and a design that’s slimmer and sleeker than ever,” said Jeff Williams, Apple's COO.  

Measuring 42 mm by 46 mm, the Series 10 has a huge OLED display that enhances the timepiece's usability, making it easier to read notifications and texts. Thanks to the wide-angle panels, the new display is brighter than the one featured in the Apple Watch Series 9.  

Read more