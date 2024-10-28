Everything to know about the new Glashütte Original PanoLunarInverse watch

Thanks to its unique and pioneering design, the original PanoLunarInverse model caught everyone’s attention after it was launched into the market in 2014. Actually, the team behind this timepiece overturned the watch’s movement and placed a stylish dial on its back.

Now, ten years later, in an effort to make the watch more stylish, Glashütte Original introduced a new PanoLunarInverse watch, which is manufactured from platinum. As a result, a few changes have been made to the original calibre to make it even more stylish than it was.

Every element featured on the calibre, from the swan-neck adjuster to the balance bridge, is showcased on the dial.

First, the revamped calibre comes with an elegant hours-and-minutes dial complemented by a huge moon phase disc. A sapphire disc covers the disc to create room for the dial. Since the moon phase disc draws inspiration from the sky, it has aventurine glass material designed to look like the nighttime sky due to the star-filled background.

And while the subdials are enclosed with a black ring, a large section of the dial has a silverish allure, creating a beautiful contrast between the two colors.

The watch’s dial is characterized by an interesting laser-imprinted pattern, which is accentuated by the blue and purple screws. Since this timepiece is available in a synthetic strap and an alligator strap, it offers different styling options.

As a limited edition watch, only 2000 pieces of the 2024 PanoLunarInverse have been rolled out into the market. Each piece retails at $42,600.

