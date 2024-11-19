 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

You will love these two new NORQAIN watches

Check out the new NORQAIN Wild One Skeleton watches in gold and grey

By
NORQAIN Wild One Skeleton Gold
NORQAIN Wild One Skeleton Gold NORQAIN / NORQAIN

Norqain has just rolled out two timepieces: the Wild ONE Skeleton Gold and the Wild ONE Skeleton Grey.

Developed by the brand’s CEO Ben Kuffer and Jean Claude Biver, the Wild ONE Skeleton Gold features a ruthenium-coated black skeletonized movement (COSC) and an 18ct red gold brushed and polished case, which reflects sunlight elegantly. Apart from that, the dial also has some gold hour markers that blend smoothly with the casing to accentuate the monochromatic and goldish hue.

Recommended Videos

While most elements on the watch have a golden hue, a certain part of the dial is made from titanium, and this creates a beautiful contrast between the two colors.

Since this Norqain watch features an open-work dial, it offers beautiful views of the mechanical movement.

The back of the watch is made from clear sapphire, which also offers views of the calibre.

NORQAIN WILD ONE gold
NORQAIN WILD ONE Skeleton gold NORQAIN / NORQAIN

While the golden timepiece is quite flashy and appealing, the WILD ONE grey also has some stunning features. Unlike the gold version, the WILD ONE grey features a carbon fiber casing and a black dial. Its lack of flash in hue was intentional — previous offerings included Turquoise, Gecko Green, and Coral Red variants, meaning the grey version offers a neutral colorway for anyone looking for a more classic look.

NORQAIN WILD ONE grey
NORQAIN WILD ONE Skeleton grey NORQAIN / NORQAIN

Apart from the contrasting colors, the two watches have some of the same features. For instance, both watches are fitted with the NORQAIN Calibre NB08S, capable of offering a 41-hour power reserve.

It’s worth noting that the Gold version retails from $14,150 to $14,950. The NORQAIN Wild One Skeleton grey, on the other hand, costs $5,790.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The North Face wants you to build a custom snow suit
A new collection tested by athletes and made for you
Three people wearing the North Face snow suit

The North Face has been a leader in getting people outdoors to discover the world since 1966. In the last six decades, they have propelled themselves to the top of the market for explorers, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts by providing the best of the best in outdoor apparel and gear. Whether you are a hiker looking for the best backpack or an explorer needing the best cold-weather gear for your adventure to Antarctica, The North Face has what you need. They have also expanded to athletes in winter sports and have been a go-to for professional athletes. Now, The North Face Snowsports collection taps those athletes for feedback to make the perfect customizable capsule conceived and tested by them but perfect for your mountain getaway.
Tested by professionals, available to you

When shopping for outdoor gear, you almost always want to follow the advice of the people outdoors for a living. When it comes to sliding down a snow-covered mountain at high speeds, the De Le Rue family are the people to listen to. Winning Olympic medals is a family affair, and The North Face athlete Victor De Le Rue and his brother Xavier approached the brand with the concept and worked with them to develop this collection. After testing it in Antarctica, they helped bring it to market, and now you can put it together to suit you best and enjoy it on your next ski trip. On top of all the professional insight into the collection, you can rest assured that the brand's focus on recyclable garments continues with this release.
The North Face A68a

Read more
Timex, The James Brand have a new GMT watch with a gorgeous emerald dial
This new GMT piece by James Brand × Timex is an embodiment of mother nature
James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Emerald

The James Brand and Timex have a collaboration that dates back to 2021 when the two brands launched their first timepiece. Unsurprisingly for these two beloved brands, demand went through the roof once the watch was launched into the market.

Since the first GMT timepiece was a huge hit, James brand and Timex partnered up on another watch, the GMT Emerald Edition. “We knew immediately that we should revisit this style,” said Ryan Colter, the founder of James Brand.

Read more
The new Panerai Luminor Destro Otto Giorni: A stylish watch that honors the Italian Navy
A new Paneria watch with military features
Panerai Luminor Destro Otto Gior

Panerai recently introduced a new piece, the Luminor Destro Otto Giorni, which is based on a retro model from the ‘60s.

In the 19th century, the brand focused on military watches only, and one of the most popular pieces from that era was the Panerai Destro watch—ref. 6152/1.

Read more