Check out the new NORQAIN Wild One Skeleton watches in gold and grey

Norqain has just rolled out two timepieces: the Wild ONE Skeleton Gold and the Wild ONE Skeleton Grey.

Developed by the brand’s CEO Ben Kuffer and Jean Claude Biver, the Wild ONE Skeleton Gold features a ruthenium-coated black skeletonized movement (COSC) and an 18ct red gold brushed and polished case, which reflects sunlight elegantly. Apart from that, the dial also has some gold hour markers that blend smoothly with the casing to accentuate the monochromatic and goldish hue.

While most elements on the watch have a golden hue, a certain part of the dial is made from titanium, and this creates a beautiful contrast between the two colors.

Since this Norqain watch features an open-work dial, it offers beautiful views of the mechanical movement.

The back of the watch is made from clear sapphire, which also offers views of the calibre.

While the golden timepiece is quite flashy and appealing, the WILD ONE grey also has some stunning features. Unlike the gold version, the WILD ONE grey features a carbon fiber casing and a black dial. Its lack of flash in hue was intentional — previous offerings included Turquoise, Gecko Green, and Coral Red variants, meaning the grey version offers a neutral colorway for anyone looking for a more classic look.

Apart from the contrasting colors, the two watches have some of the same features. For instance, both watches are fitted with the NORQAIN Calibre NB08S, capable of offering a 41-hour power reserve.

It’s worth noting that the Gold version retails from $14,150 to $14,950. The NORQAIN Wild One Skeleton grey, on the other hand, costs $5,790.