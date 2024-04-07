Norqain new Freedom Collection watches are inspired by Tuscany

NORQAIN, a Swiss luxury watch brand that is surprisingly young, has just started in 2018 and has added three new watches to its Freedom Collection. These new NORQAIN watches have us dreaming of a warm summer day in Tuscany, drinking wine, stuffing our faces with all the pasta, and walking Italian alleyways. The new dial colors capture the awe-inspiring hues of Tuscany, from a sky so blue you want to take a bath in it to the peachy sunsets and mint gelato. With summer just around the corner, it’s perfect timing if you ask us (especially considering we’re smack dab in the middle of “April showers bring May flowers”).

The Freedom 60 Chronograph Collection

Have we got you booked a one-way trip to Tuscany yet? Well, read through these dial colors and technical specs before you do that, and you’ll blend right in with the Italians.

A sky blue dream

If you can imagine yourself lounging under the azure skies of Tuscany with a glass of Chianti in one hand, parma ham in the other, and picturesque scenery full of cypress trees in the background, this will be your favorite dial tone. The NORQAIN Freedom 60 Chronograph in Sky Blue encompasses this entire fantasy. This watch’s tri-compax layout, adorned with diamond-cut rhodium-plated indices, adds a touch of affluence to an otherwise sporty look.

Pistachio pleasure (or mint, depending on your favorite flavor)

The NORQAIN Freedom 60 Chronograph, aptly named Pistachio, is certainly a departure from what we usually see in terms of dial colors on the watch market. Its color is obviously reminiscent of gelato colors but also shares the vibe of a tranquil olive grove.

Peach Limited Edition

NORQAIN must know that peach will be the favored color as they are releasing it as a limited edition watch with just 300 pieces available worldwide. The soft peach hue will leave you feeling like you’re basking in the glow of a famous Tuscan sunset, a mix of orange and red that appears to seep into absolutely everything. Whether you’re imagining yourself savoring a sumptuous meal al fresco or dipping your toes in the architecture of Siena, this chronograph will make you feel like you’re really there.

Technical specifications

Case: The cases on the NORQAIN Freedom 60 Chronographs are made from polished and brushed steel and measure 40mm in diameter with a height of 14.9mm. Each watch features a domed sapphire crystal and sapphire exhibition caseback, while the left side of the case comes with a screwed plaque so you can add personalized engravings. If you are planning an Italian getaway to Tuscany, perhaps you can add the date.

Dial: As mentioned above, the dials come in Sky Blue, Pistachio, or Peach. They have a tri-compax setup and applied diamont-cut rhodium-plated indices. The dials also include syringe-style hour and minute hands with Super-LumiNova inserts for low light.

Movement: Each watch is powered by the calibre N19 (Sellita SW510a) automatic movement with a 62-hour power reserve. The integrated chronograph has central hours, minutes, and chronograph seconds with tri-compax chronograph functions and a date complication.

Strap: Three strap options are available: stainless steel, black Perlon rubber, or a grey/ivory Nortide strap made from recycled ocean plastic, proving that the brand makes an effort to promote sustainability.

Price and availability

Pricing for the new NORQAIN Freedom 60 Chronographs starts at $4,290. The peach colored limited edition watch has a price tag of $4,390 with the Nortide strap or $4,650 with the bracelet.

