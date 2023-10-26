 Skip to main content
This NORQAIN limited-edition watch design is inspired by an animal sanctuary in South Africa

The watch's design is reminiscent of King Dexter, a lion that has lived at the sanctuary since he was a cub

Sarah Veldman
NORQAIN Wild One watch face
NORQAIN

If you’re on the lookout for a watch that’s more than just a timepiece, something that tells a story, this limited-edition NORQAIN watch might just be your next obsession. Inspired by the wilds of South Africa and the noble cause of wildlife conservation, the NORQAIN Wild One Hakuna Mipaka Limited Edition is more than just a watch; it’s a statement piece.

Watches for men have a unique way of encapsulating history and sentiment, and this NORQAIN timepiece is no exception. It’s not just another luxurious accessory; it’s a tribute to the untamed beauty of the South African landscape and a symbol of hope for its majestic inhabitants.

The NORQAIN Wild One Hakuna Mipaka Limited Edition watch is the fruit of an unexpected connection between Swiss watchmaker NORQAIN and Dean Schneider, a wildlife ambassador dedicated to the Hakuna Mipaka Animal Sanctuary in South Africa. This is an alliance that gave birth to a watch design that’s truly one of a kind.

The watch specs that command attention

The Wild One Hakuna Mipaka Limited Edition is not your average timepiece. Priced at $5,590, it’s a 42 mm statement with a personality that can’t be ignored. It features a brown NORTEQ cage, a nod to the sanctuary’s wildlife residents. The sand-colored rubber shock absorber? It’s filled with sand from the Hakuna Mipaka oasis itself. That’s a level of connection with the inspiration that’s truly unique.

The watch case is sandblasted titanium, ensuring not only durability but also a distinct rugged elegance. It’s not fragile; it’s built for the adventurer. With a diameter of 42 mm and a thickness of 12.3 mm, it’s a watch that holds its own without being overbearing. The water resistance is up to 200 m, making it not just a timepiece but a companion for your aquatic adventures. These watches are not designed to stay on your wrist while at the office or backyard barbecues, but they’re your partner for exploring unknown, faraway places, even if just in your fantasies.

The double anti-reflective, scratch-proof sapphire glass not only adds a layer of protection but also ensures that you can admire the intricate details of the watch without worrying about smudges or scratches.

NORQAIN Wild One watch case back
NORQAIN

Peek into the soul of the watch

What sets the Wild One Hakuna Mipaka Limited Edition apart is its open case back. Adorned with scratch-proof sapphire glass featuring the “HAKUNA MIPAKA” logo and the “HAKUNA MIPAKA ONE of 300” mention, it’s like a window into the soul of this watch. But let’s not forget the screw-down crown, over-molded with sand-colored rubber, and the NORQAIN watch logo. It’s not just functional; it’s a design element that’s a nod to the inspiration behind the watch.

The Wild One Hakuna Mipaka Limited Edition is not just about looks. It’s powered by the NORQAIN Manufacture Calibre (NN20/1) by Kenissi. With a mechanical automatic movement, it’s not just a watch; it’s a certified chronometer, ensuring precision and accuracy. With 27 rubies and personalized bridges showcasing NORQAIN’s core values — “Adventure, Freedom, Independence” — this is a watch that’s designed for the rugged individualist who craves the thrill of adventure.

The look that roars

The brown dial with its stamped “lion fur” pattern and the “HAKUNA MIPAKA” logo is a tribute to the animal sanctuary. It’s a reminder that this watch is not just a luxury item but a symbol of your connection to something greater.

The diamond-cut flat skeleton indexes, red gold-plated with white X1 Super-LumiNova spots, ensure that this watch is not just for show; it’s functional in low-light conditions.

NORQAIN Hakuna Mipaka
NORQAIN

A strap with a message

What’s a watch without its strap? The Wild One Hakuna Mipaka Limited Edition comes with an integrated sand-colored rubber strap adorned with a “lion fur” pattern and the “HAKUNA MIPAKA” logo. It’s a strap that’s not just comfortable but a statement in itself. And it’s fastened with a brown NORTEQ pin buckle, ensuring that your watch stays secure on your wrist.

What makes the Wild One Hakuna Mipaka Limited Edition more than just a watch is the bigger picture. It serves as a reminder that even the most unlikely connections can result in beauty and meaning. It pays homage to South Africa’s untamed landscape, the magnificent animals that wander the Hakuna Mipaka refuge, and the drive of people like Dean Schneider, who devote their entire lives to the cause of wildlife conservation.

