New BEAMS,Reebok sneaker

With their newest release, Reebok has again teamed up with the Japanese design label BEAMS to create a unique Y2K-inspired sneaker that feels equally retro and modern. With the ‘Instapump Fury’ both brands have made the ultimate futuristic sneaker that takes hints from the past while giving plenty of contemporary feel. Although the two brands have worked together before, there’s a different sensation regarding the ‘Instapump Fury’ as it further leans into the Y2K fashion trend with little resistance. Although this release updates Reebok’s iconic sneaker, the new features and designs make it appear as if it were entirely brand new. Treading the line between over-the-top and practical, this collaborative sneaker is an ideal balance.

The new Instapump Fury

While the design of the new sneaker surely takes focus, there are also plenty of details to marvel at. This Instapump Fury comes with the brand’s famed custom-fit Pump technology in its split sole, giving it more of a futuristic nostalgia. Along with a split sole, the sneaker is carbon-plated and is equipped with laceless features. On the outside, the white mesh uppers are contrasted by pops of black. Along the Pump ball, a custom BEAMS text appears for a unique touch. The classic Reebok vector logo appears, as well as, a shiny chrome leather Pump bladder.

Recommended Videos

While this sneaker is not yet available to the public, there’s no doubt that it will fly off the shelves once it does. Set to be released via BEAMS on November 1 and globally via Reebok on November 6, this sneaker will be priced at $230. A different take on the Y2K trend, this sneaker is the perfect over-the-top shoe that blends in everything you love about Reebok with a fun new look.