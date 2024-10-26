 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Reebok and BEAMS team up again for a futuristic sneaker of the past

New BEAMS,Reebok sneaker

By
product image of gray shoes against white background
Reebok / Reebok

With their newest release, Reebok has again teamed up with the Japanese design label BEAMS to create a unique Y2K-inspired sneaker that feels equally retro and modern. With the ‘Instapump Fury’ both brands have made the ultimate futuristic sneaker that takes hints from the past while giving plenty of contemporary feel. Although the two brands have worked together before, there’s a different sensation regarding the ‘Instapump Fury’ as it further leans into the Y2K fashion trend with little resistance. Although this release updates Reebok’s iconic sneaker, the new features and designs make it appear as if it were entirely brand new. Treading the line between over-the-top and practical, this collaborative sneaker is an ideal balance. 

The new Instapump Fury

model wearing new beams x reebok sneakers
Reebok / Reebok

While the design of the new sneaker surely takes focus, there are also plenty of details to marvel at. This Instapump Fury comes with the brand’s famed custom-fit Pump technology in its split sole, giving it more of a futuristic nostalgia. Along with a split sole, the sneaker is carbon-plated and is equipped with laceless features. On the outside, the white mesh uppers are contrasted by pops of black. Along the Pump ball, a custom BEAMS text appears for a unique touch. The classic Reebok vector logo appears, as well as, a shiny chrome leather Pump bladder. 

Recommended Videos

While this sneaker is not yet available to the public, there’s no doubt that it will fly off the shelves once it does. Set to be released via BEAMS on November 1 and globally via Reebok on November 6, this sneaker will be priced at $230. A different take on the Y2K trend, this sneaker is the perfect over-the-top shoe that blends in everything you love about Reebok with a fun new look. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Step up your shoe game with the best Oxford shoes for men
The best Oxford shoes for men to lace up in
Suede Dress Shoes

"Oxfords, not brogues." Thanks to The Kingsman, we now know that if you want to look your best at all times, you should always pick up a pair of Oxford shoes. Outside of the titular super spies from the movies, the Oxford dress shoe is one of the most classic in men's dress. Sometime around the early 1800s, male students at Oxford were wearing knee-high boots for everything. In a moment of rebellion, they began wearing low shoes with closed laces and the shoe became a hit. Of course, they adopted the name of their place of origin, and we have been wearing them as the ultimate dress shoe since.

Like always, we can't just tell you to run out and buy a pair of Oxfords. We have done the leg work for you and put together a list of some of the best on the market. Of course, we went the extra mile, and we want to make sure you know the difference between the Oxford, and the other popular dress shoe type, the Derby.

Read more
Braun and Paul Smith team up once again for 2 new watches featuring Swiss ETA movements
Both watches are less than $1,000
Braun and Paul Smith collaboration watch

In the fast-paced world of horology, where every tick counts, Braun and Paul Smith rekindle their creative sparks with a tantalizing collaboration, unleashing two new watches that redefine the essence of timeless luxury. Let's dive into the heart of this partnership and explore the exquisite craftsmanship that makes these watches a must-have for aficionados.

Paul holds a distinct appreciation for Dieter Rams, the legendary modernist designer who led the Braun watch design department for nearly three decades, leaving an enduring mark on their current product lineup. It might seem surprising that Rams, known for his minimalist approach, shares common ground with Paul. Despite not fully embracing maximalism, Paul exudes a lively sensibility that sets him apart from the renowned minimalist designer.

Read more
Audemars Piguet teams up with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack for ‘The Chocolate AP’
Travis Scott hinted at the Audemars Piguet watch in his latest album
Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked Cactus Jack Limited Edition

Where haute horology meets hip-hop, the collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack has birthed a timepiece that's as audacious as the beats that echo through Scott's music. Enter The Chocolate AP, a limited-edition marvel that pushes the boundaries of both watchmaking and street culture.
The watch: A symphony of craftsmanship
Beneath the surface of this Audemars Piguet watch lies the magic of white gold hexagonal screws, seamlessly blending functionality with elegance. The sapphire dial, a window to the soul of the watch, exposes the intricate open-worked movement, Calibre 5135. A symphony of rhodium-toned components dances in harmony with pink-gold-toned hues, creating a visual feast for watch enthusiasts and music aficionados alike.

Travis Scott, with his artistic vision encapsulated in intricate drawings, led the charge in shaping the destiny of this limited edition. Across the Swiss landscape, the skilled hands of the Audemars Piguet team meticulously brought his vision to life. The iconic moon, a regular feature at 6 o'clock, takes a backseat in the Chocolate AP. In its place, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack logo adorns the dial — a whimsical smiley face with its mouth sewn shut, adding a touch of irreverence and uniqueness to this musical timepiece.

Read more