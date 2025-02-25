 Skip to main content
Timberland and nonnative team up for new retro lace-up boots

Timberland, nonnative announce new boot

Known for their iconic lace-up silhouette, Timberland boots have come a long way since their inception. While the classic Timberland boot is still a must-have in any closet, their latest collaboration allows users to elevate their favorite boot. Along with Tokyo-based nonnative, the brand has created the ultimate shoe that gives their boot a nostalgic touch. In recent seasons, nonnative has made waves with their sleek and chic collaboration with other footwear brands, making them a favorite among shoe fanatics. In this partnership, both brands play into the retro style with a texturized upgrade that gives a significant nod to the ‘90s. Donning a fresh and sophisticated new feel, these lace-up boots are a must-have for a year-round style upgrade. 

Timberland x nonnative 6-inch Lace-Up

man wearing boot on rock
Timberland / Timberland

Taking inspiration from the Urahara/Harajuku street fashion movement of the ‘90s, the newest Timberland x nonnative lace-up is a luxe retro design with modern features. Crafted with premium leather in a hairy suede in a neutral beige hue, the outer design is a versatile look you can wear with almost anything. While the outside is full of premium details, the technical aspect of the boot doesn’t stray far behind. With a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane and Vibram lug outsole, the boot ensures your feet remain dry and your balance stable all day. Whether you wear them in the city or out in nature, these lace-up boots are ready for it all. Releasing on February 28 via nonnative stores, online, select Timberland stores, and global retailers, there’s no doubt this shoe will sell out quickly.

