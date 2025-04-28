Panerai teams with Italian naval aviation for new submersible chronograph

Panerai broadened its connection with the Italian Navy – it now covers Aviazione Navale, the force’s aviation segment. This change comes with the Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition PAM01699 introduction.

Only 35 units of this watch were made, along with it costs £48,200. It became a part of Panerai’s Experiences Program, combining special timepieces with complete military adventures.

Owners of this limited release will take part in a three-day activity. That activity presents tactical simulations and helicopter missions alongside Italian Naval aviation personnel.

The PAM01699 uses a 47mm case made of grade 5 titanium with a brushed surface. A titanium bezel turns in one direction, along with a matte black ceramic part sits within it. This watch withstands water pressure at 500m, surpassing standard tests by over 25 %.

This chronograph offers a function created for military use. A button at 4 o’clock starts a countdown – it moves the middle chronograph minute indicator backwards by one minute each time. After it starts, the hand goes back to zero. It shows the time passed. This function is helpful for operations involving a time target. Other buttons operate the flyback function and regular chronograph actions.

The green dial has a grainy surface similar to naval flight instruments. Grey Super-LumiNova fills the affixed indicators plus large hands. “Marina Militare” is written there, further showing the watch’s military history. Two small dials sit inside the main dial. One looks like a radar screen and displays running seconds. The second tracks up to 12 hours on the chronograph. Both improve the watch’s tactical appearance.

This durable watch uses Panerai’s P.9100/R automatic calibre, a flyback chronograph design with vertical clutch and column wheel. The mechanism stores enough power for three days using two barrels. It beats at 28,800 vibrations each hour. A titanium back secures with screws. On the back is the Aviazione Navale symbol. This protects the inside components.

The Submersible Chrono has a green canvas strap. A titanium buckle fastens it. A black rubber strap is also included with the timepiece. This limited edition provides access to a military training program for naval aviators. It is something not available for purchase.