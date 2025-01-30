 Skip to main content
Panerai’s new Submersible QuarantaQuattro: A tribute to Mike Horn’s resilience

Panerai launches another watch that's inspired by Mike Horn

Submersible QuarantaQuattro Mike Horn Edition
Submersible QuarantaQuattro Mike Horn Edition Panerai / Panerai

Mike Horn has always been quite popular for his resiliency and adventurous spirit. The latest Panerai watch, the Submersible QuarantaQuattro Mike Horn, passes down this spirit by diving into a new world inspired by Mike Horn’s resilience—a trait that took him through challenging expeditions in different parts of the world.

Mike Horn is one of the few explorers who traveled across the world without relying on cars or motorboats—he did all this on foot.

Just like Mike’s expeditions, this new timepiece is suitable for different environments. While the new watch draws inspiration from Mike Horn, it’s a re-imagined version of the Submersible QuarantaQuattro model.

Unlike other models, this one comes in a new color that makes it stand out from the rest. A few details have also been tweaked to make it more stylish. The previous model had smaller hour markers, but the new Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro PAM01676 comes with big hour markers, which give the watch a unique appearance.

Thanks to the brushed finish, the front face has a shiny appearance that adds to the whole look. Apart from that, it is complemented by a 60-minute scale with white denotations—a color that creates a contrast between different parts of the watch.

The watch draws power from the Panerai P.900 caliber, a high-end movement with a 72-hour power reserve. Even though previous models had a date function, the new watch doesn’t come with a date function—this is one of the small details that makes it stand out from the rest of the watches.

This watch retails for $11,900.

