Panerai launches Submersible GMT Mike Horn Edition for ultimate adventure seekers

A watch that offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience, focusing on archery contests, spiritual hikes, and folklore evenings.

By
Submersible GMT Titanio Mike Horn Experience Edition
Submersible GMT Titanio Mike Horn Experience Edition Panerai / Panerai

Another new watch that sets the standards!

The new Panerai Submersible GMT Titanio Mike Horn Experience Edition is not just a watch but an experience, too. For starters, anyone who owns this watch can go on a hiking trip with Mike Horn, a well-renowned hiker.

To give watch owners beautiful memories, Mike Horn will immerse Panerai owners in an adventure-filled experience in Bhutan. Travelers will enter a new world through spiritual hikes, archery contests, and folklore evenings.

Well, Mike trekked over 25,000 miles in 18 months from 1999 to 2000, so he’s quite experienced with such hikes. In 2001, after finishing his equator expedition, he partnered up with Panerai.

According to Panerai’s CEO, Jean-Marc Pontroué, “The timepiece embodies our shared spirit of adventure and commitment to offering extraordinary experiences around the globe, creating lasting memories.”

Since Panerai launched an experience program in 2019, it has offered watch enthusiasts new experiences, redefining how things are done.

For 20 years, Panerai and Mike Horn have grown their partnership and surpassed various limits. This new watch represents their journey—think of it as an embodiment of resiliency.

Submersible GMT Titanio Mike Horn Experience Edition
Submersible GMT Titanio Mike Horn Experience Edition Panerai / Panerai

The Panerai Submersible GMT Titanio comes with a 47 mm casing, which is manufactured from titanium. And thanks to the Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) technology, the casing is quite sturdy and durable.

It’s also worthwhile to note that the casing is complemented by a carbotech bezel, with a graduated scale for precision. Since this is a limited edition watch, Panerai has rolled out 30 pieces only, and each retails at $88,400.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
