Grand Seiko’s newest watch is an elegant tribute to cherry blossoms

By
Grand Seiko SBGH368 'Sakura Kakushi'
While Grand Seiko welcomed the year with a few stylish watches, it still has more cards up its sleeve. The brand recently unveiled the SBGH368 ‘Sakura Kakushi’—an embodiment of everything that thrives in nature.

It’s reminiscent of what Japan looks like during the spring season. For starters, the Sakura Kakushi rose gold casing resembles pink cherry blossoms, thanks to the high-quality shade. Most elements align with “Sakura Kakushi”—a Japanese scenery created by cherry blossoms.

To complete the whole look, this watch will be rolled out with gold hour markers that blend perfectly with the casing. The dial, on the other hand, is characterized by a white hue that creates a beautiful contrast between different elements.

Just like other watches from the Heritage Collection, the SBGH368 Sakura Kakushi has a rough finish that adds some depth and texture to the dial.

In terms of the horological performance, the new Grand Seiko timepiece runs on the Hi-Beat caliber 9S85, a powerful mechanism with a 55-hour power reserve—enough to last for a couple of days. Even though the caseback is hidden, it’s also stunning. Every single component that’s featured on the Hi-Beat caliber 9S85 is in plain sight, from the gears to the wheels.

The brown strap makes it look more sophisticated. It’s a shade that accentuates the gold casing and white dial—a complementary color.

If you’d like the Grand Seiko SBGH368 Sakura Kakushi, you’ll have to wait until it’s released in April 2025 — appropriate timing given that’s when cherry blossoms typically bloom in Japan. It will retail at $31,200.

Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces.
