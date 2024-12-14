Grand Seiko gives this classic watch a beautiful makeover

Grand Seiko caught everyone’s attention in September 2024 after launching a timepiece with a glacier-like aesthetic, the Icefall Hi-beat.

The design was influenced by a glacier mountain that is quite close to Grand Seiko’s main studio, popularly known as Mount Iwate. Apart from the beautiful ambiance and sightings, the glacier mountain also fostered a healthy environment for Grand Seiko artisans, thanks to the clear water sources and life-giving conditions.

It seems that Grand Seiko was just getting started—it recently rolled out a revamped variant of the Icefall Hi-beat.

Unlike the September version, this new variant is bigger and features a 41 mm casing with the same curves as the September variant, but the design dates back to 1998.

To pass down the legacy of a timepiece released in 1998, Grand Seiko revamped its first mechanical timepiece and gave it a modern allure to keep up with the times.

One of the biggest makeovers boils down to the type of materials used on this new watch. It is constructed from high-intensity titanium, a highly durable and lightweight material characterized by a bright finish that reflects light stylishly.

The metallic luster is complemented by the blue dial with a glacier-like texture. Just like the 1998 model, the Grand Seiko SBGH349 is powered by the caliber 9S85, which delivers a 55-hour power reserve. The case back is made from sapphire glass, which effectively displays the mechanical movement.

This timepiece will be rolled out into the market in January 2025, and anyone interested in the watch can pre-order it from Grand Seiko’s website. It retails at $8,500.