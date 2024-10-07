Check out these new Grand Seiko watches: the SBGY040 Chisen Teien and SBGW321 Nishikigoi

Grand Seiko has just announced that it’s planning to roll out the SBGY040 and SBGW321 into the European market in November. Since this brand develops watches for multiple continental regions, the SBGW321 and SBGY040 will be released in Europe. These new timepieces from Grand Seiko are inspired by elements found in the Japanese aqua environment.

As a watch that draws inspiration from a red Japanese Koi fish, the Grand Seiko SBGW321’s dial has some deep-red hues, which are complemented by a scaly pattern.

Besides that, the dial is housed in a silver casing with a shiny luster, creating a contrast to accentuate the striking details of the watch. Featuring a gold-toned second hand, the Grand Seiko SBGW321 is a perfect example of a watch that has been inspired by a beautiful fish. In terms of precision and accuracy, this timepiece features a manual winding calibre—popularly known as the 9S64—with a 72-hour power reserve.

The SBGY040 draws inspiration from a Japanese pond, which is why it has a deep blue dial. According to Grand Seiko, the blue dial was designed to represent the motion of ripples across a pond.

It’s worthwhile to note that the Grand Seiko SBGY040 Chisen Teien is more luxurious than the SBGW321, as it is equipped with an 18K gold carat casing for a high-end look.

In November, 20 pieces of the SBGY040 Chisen Teien will be launched into the market, and each will retail at $34,200.

Grand Seiko will release 300 pieces of the Grand Seiko SBGW321 Nishikigoi, and each will cost $6,100.