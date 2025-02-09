 Skip to main content
Grand Seiko has a new limited-edition watch inspired by Mt. Iwate’s beauty

Grand Seiko SLGH027 is the embodiment of Mt. Iwate

Grand Seiko SLGH027
Grand Seiko SLGH027 Grand Seiko / Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko is setting the standards with its latest watch, the Grand Seiko SLGH027.

Featuring a 41 mm casing, this new Grand Seiko watch has a stylish front face accentuated by a white dial. Since the brand’s headquarters is quite close to Mt. Iwate, elements that are featured on the watch resemble the mountain.

For instance, the dial has a unique pattern that makes it look rough, just like the top section of Mt. Iwate. It is not a regular pattern, so some sections have more shadows than others, creating a beautiful interplay of light.

The design aligns with an interesting school of thought—impermanence. According to this Japanese notion, everything in nature gradually shifts from one state to another. This is one of the reasons why Grand Seiko revamps watches. While Grand Seiko rolled out watches that paid tribute to Mt. Iwate in the past few years, every single timepiece had a unique look that aligned with the notion of impermanence.

Just like other timepieces in this collection, the new Seiko SLGH027 was equipped with a stainless steel casing, highlighted by a high-end finish, popularly known as the Zaratsu polish. It’s a fine finish that makes this watch stand out due to its shiny appearance.

Developed to withstand tough conditions, the stainless steel casing is corrosion-resistant and quite sturdy.

When it comes to the overall performance, the watch runs on the 9SA5 Hi-Beat movement, a high-quality caliber that offers an 80-hour power reserve.

Since the Grand Seiko SLGH027 is a limited edition watch, the number will be capped at 1,200 pieces—it has a $10,500 price tag and a May release date.

